DUBAI — Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Andy Cairns has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Middle East and Africa, Capital Markets, based in Dubai. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for building and leading the firm’s Capital Markets business in the region, working alongside senior colleagues to deliver a full spectrum of global capital options to regional clients, and providing access to Middle Eastern capital for clients across the world.

Mr. Cairns joins with extensive investment banking experience, having led over $750 billion of landmark M&A, loans, fixed income, and equity, including sovereign financings for the UAE, Oman, and Egypt and IPOs for Saudi Aramco, Mubadala, and Emaar. Most recently, he was Senior Managing Director and Head of Global Corporate Finance at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). Prior to this, Mr. Cairns was a Managing Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC, where he headed businesses in New York, London, and Hong Kong. He is a past Chairman of The Gulf Capital Market Association.

“Our Capital Markets team in Europe has been significantly strengthened recently and we are delighted that Andy is now joining to spearhead our expansion into the Middle East and Africa,” said Anthony Martino, Global Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group. “With his wealth of experience and knowledge of the region, and a shared focus on achieving outstanding outcomes for clients, he will be a hugely valuable addition to our team.”

Arun Reddy, Head of Middle East and Africa, Special Situations at Houlihan Lokey, commented: “We are committed to bringing all of the capabilities that Houlihan Lokey excels in across our global network to our clients in this region. Bringing on board such a high-caliber partner as Andy to build our Capital Markets team here underlines that commitment and our desire to provide clients here with bespoke solutions to all their financing requirements.”

“Houlihan Lokey has a differentiated proposition, emphasizing private capital solutions and quality, unbiased advice that puts clients at the center of what it does. I am excited to bring this approach to the Middle East and Africa, assisting both regional issuers achieve their debt and equity financing objectives and providing regional investors access to Houlihan Lokey’s international deal flow,” commented Mr. Cairns.

With approximately 90 dedicated finance professionals across offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, London, Manchester, Frankfurt, Milan, and Dubai, Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group is among the largest of its kind in financial services. The group provides capital-raising services for a wide variety of clients, from large, publicly held multinational corporations to privately held companies. In fiscal year ended 2021, the group advised in the raising of more than $15 billion of capital for corporate clients worldwide.

-Ends-

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No.1 M&A advisor for the past seven consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past eight consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

IR@HL.com

Media Relations

Richard Creswell

PR@HL.com

For more information, please do not hesitate to contact:

SEC Newgate Middle East

Emma Barber or Mai Touma

Emma.Barber@secnewgate.ae or Mai.Touma@secnewgate.ae