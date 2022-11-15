Dubai, UAE: amana, a leading online neo-broker in the MENA region, has announced the appointment of Sahar Haidar as the new Director of Global Operations.

Boasting over a decade of experience at amana, Sahar Haidar is well-versed to lead the operations function as the company continues its successful transformation journey. “I am confident that Sahar’s expertise in financial services is what we need to take our operations to the next level. Her appointment will support our fast growth by ensuring that our customers have the best-in-class opportunities in the market, both at the regional and global level,” said Muhammad Rasoul, amana’s Chief Executive Officer.

As the Director of Global Operations, Haidar is tasked with designing policies, overseeing customer service, financial operations and implementing technology solutions. She will ensure that amana’s critical day-to-day front- and back-end operations work towards the platform’s success. Leading her teams, she will work to ensure that as amana grows, it maintains its competitive edge and also inspires positive change in the financial ecosystem at large.

Commenting on her new role, Haidar said: “Our vision and focus has always been on world-class operations so that we bring the kind of trust, transparency and quality that our customers are looking for. That means holding a sound understanding of all the regulations, whether legal or financial, while running a smooth and seamless integration on our platform. In the long-term, I’m certain that this will reward us with greater returns as we aim for meaningful transparency and inclusion so that amana remains the continued first choice for traders and investors in our region and beyond. “

As a primary focus, Sahar has already increased amana’s customer service staff and introduced mechanisms to improve speed, quality and efficiency of the customer service function.

“It’s been a very exciting journey thus far and I look forward to continue bringing innovative solutions to our operations and customer service functions to better serve our amana customers."

Sahar holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the Lebanese American University (LAU) in Beirut.