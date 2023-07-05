Riyadh – Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has tapped governance, risk and compliance subject matter expert Robin Roy as a Managing Director in Saudi Arabia, effective immediately.



Mr Roy brings 35 years of experience to A&M’s growing Disputes & Investigations practice, having held C-suite and Board positions, working in London and across the Middle East with government entities, blue-chip financial institutions, private equity firms, asset managers and regulators.

Mr Roy joins A&M from Saudi Arabia’s 2000-staff Public Investment Fund, where he spent four years building the Financial Crime Compliance function as its Head during a dynamic growth period. During his time at the Fund, Mr Roy was awarded the Al-Ajrab Sword by one of the fund’s portfolio companies, Saudi Arabian Military Industries.

Having previously held EMEA regional compliance officer roles at Citigroup Alternative Investments and Bank One, N.A., Mr Roy served as a Managing Director and Group Head of Compliance at a start-up investment bank that expanded across EMEA over a 10-year period.



Mr Roy holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and financial analysis from the University of Warwick and an MBA from the University of Middlesex.

Mr Roy said: “As the risk landscape continues to evolve, governance and compliance pressures on clients both in the Gulf and beyond – have never been higher. A&M already stands out for its specialist advice and hands-on approach, and I’m keen to play a part in the practice’s strategic expansion, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.”

James Daniell, Managing Director with A&M’s Disputes & Investigations practice in Dubai, commented: “Robin’s industry experience and track record in assessing, building and maintaining governance, risk and compliance infrastructures sets us apart. With industry experience at the highest level, he brings key local insights our clients need for a complete service in the Gulf.”

Phil Beckett, Managing Director and Leader of A&M’s European and Middle East Disputes & Investigations practice added: “We’re delighted to have Robin on board. The firm is combining two aspects of the same service – prevention and remedy – to deliver a comprehensive, best-in-class service in the region. Counting on a specialist of his calibre will be essential as our sector experts continue to support clients both locally and across EMEA.”



