DUBAI - AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Stephan Essig as Partner & Managing Director, based in the Middle East. Stephan brings a wealth of experience in restructuring, performance improvement, post-merger integration, foreign direct investment and organizational change with expertise in logistics & transportation, maritime, free zones, wealth funds and ministries.

Stephan joins from Roland Berger LLC, where he served as Senior Partner and Managing Director in Qatar. He played a key role in establishing and expanding Roland Berger’s presence in Qatar, significantly growing the office and building a robust client base across various industries, including logistics, maritime, financial services, the public sector and more.

In his new role at AlixPartners, Stephan will be heavily involved in operations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with a focus on expanding the firm’s presence in Doha, Riyadh and Dubai. His leadership will be instrumental in developing the Middle East team, strengthening client relationships, and driving business growth throughout the region. Stephan’s strategic vision, functional- and industry expertise will enhance AlixPartners capabilities in delivering high-impact projects across key sectors.

Stephan holds a master’s degree in industrial engineering from European School of Business (ESB), Reutlingen University, Germany.

“Stephan's extensive leadership and business development experience will be invaluable as AlixPartners continues to expand its Middle East operations,” said Gabriel Chahine, market lead for the Middle East at AlixPartners. “His cultural understanding and collaborative approach align with AlixPartners values and will be crucial in fostering a cohesive team environment and attracting top talent.”

”I’m thrilled to join AlixPartners and contribute to the firm's growth and success in the Middle East,” Essig said. “The region presents immense opportunities, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to build on the firm's strong foundation and drive sustainable growth for our clients."

