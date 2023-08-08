DUBAI, UAE 8 August 2023: Dubai-based independent hospitality management company, Aleph Hospitality, has appointed Ahmad Yousry El Beheiry as Development Director. Ahmad is the latest joiner to Aleph Hospitality’s development team to grow the company’s hotel portfolio in the Middle East and Africa.

In the coming months, Ahmad’s primary focus will be on Egypt and Saudi Arabia to support the growing demand for independent hotel management in these countries. From sourcing new projects for appropriate properties and franchises to contract negotiations, he will also be in charge of developing and nurturing relationships with our existing and future partners.

Ahmad has 17 years’ experience in hospitality and consulting, most recently at HVS Middle East & Africa and Colliers International MENA, and has in-depth knowledge of business development, asset management, hotels consulting and valuations. Ahmad holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality & hotels management from IMI in Egypt and a management certificate in business administration and management from the American University in Cairo

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director, said “We are thrilled to welcome Ahmad to our executive team in Dubai. With the combination of both hospitality and consulting experience, he is the perfect match for this new development role to support our growing portfolio in the region.”

About Aleph Hospitality

Born and based in Dubai, Aleph Hospitality is the leading independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa. Trusted by the world’s leading brands, Aleph Hospitality manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels. Tailored-to-fit management solutions allow owners better control of their assets, clearer operational visibility and more contractual flexibility. Aleph Hospitality manages all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development - from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. Aleph Hospitality has earmarked a pipeline of 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2026. To find out more, visit alephhospitality.com.

Contact

Anne Bleeker, Managing Director, In2 Consulting

anne@in2consulting.com