Dubai, UAE: Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, has announced the appointment of Ziad Nasr as the General Manager for the Middle East.

Ziad brings 22 years of extensive experience in sales and operations management in the information technology industry.

As a Master’s degree graduate in computer engineering, he started his career in 2001 and has risen through the ranks serving several management roles with major system integrators, service providers, and global software vendors covering the MENA market.

Ziad is also an experienced business strategist having helped many start-ups improve their sales and market coverage strategy for the competitive MENA market with fast ROI and market share growth. Since 2014, he has primarily focused on cybersecurity and has played a major role in the national cyber defense sector in the region.

“I am excited to join this new adventure with the Acronis team and provide support to our growth acceleration in the region. Growing the team and focusing on dedicated territories within the region will be among¬ my priorities. There are a lot of exciting projects in pipeline for 2022 and we will be making some announcements soon.”

The whole team will be present at GISEC from March 21-23rd on booth A50 and looks forward to meeting with partners, customers and anyone interested in cyber protection matters.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 2,000 employees and offices in 34 locations worldwide. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through over 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries and 26 languages.



