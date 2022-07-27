Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: In line with its strategic business plans, 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the appointment of Shrook Mansour Bin Sultan as Head of Government Affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Bin Sultan will drive 3M’s public policy initiatives including engagement opportunities with government entities to support the Kingdom’s policymakers on regulatory matters.

Working together with 3M’s senior leadership team, Shrook will support the business in governmental negotiations related to corporate affairs and help to proactively navigate the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

Commenting on the appointment, Laszlo Svinger, Vice President and Managing Director at 3M Middle East & Africa (MEA) said: “We are delighted to welcome Shrook to lead 3M’s Government Affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Her vast experience and strong relationships with key stakeholders across government entities will support 3M’s growth in the Kingdom while supporting policymakers on regulatory matters at a time when the Kingdom is focused on achieving ambitious targets.”

The appointment comes at a crucial juncture for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, amid numerous social and economic reforms as part of Vision 2030. Female empowerment as part of a broader focus on equality and representation in the labor force has risen in importance as one of the key objectives in the ‘Thriving Economy’ pillar under Vision 2030. By bringing Bin Sultan on board, 3M is acknowledging this positive societal transformation in making a senior local hire and is positioning the multinational favorably as the country continues to evolve. With the required professional skillset and deep understanding of the political nuances to succeed in business, the role of Bin Sultan is expansive and strategic, and the impact of this newly created position is already being felt by partners and colleagues across the organization.

“I am excited to join 3M, a global company that is invested in science and technology,” added Shrook Mansour Bin Sultan, Head of Government Affairs at 3M KSA. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is undergoing massive transformation, and 3M is in a unique position to bring its expertise to support the market in achieving its vision through strategic partnerships and alliances that I hope to drive in this newly created role.”

Prior to joining 3M, Bin Sultan was the GCC Government Affairs Manager at Qatar Airways, where she led the operations to reopen Qatar Airways offices in Saudi Arabia while managing the COVID-19 pandemic operations in the Sultanate of Oman.

