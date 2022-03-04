DUBAI, UAE – Homegrown Dubai restaurant 3Fils has announced the appointment of its new Executive Chef Shun Shiroma – also known as the brand’s ‘umami warrior’, who will now be heading up the kitchen at the humble, small-in-size but big-in-heart Japanese-inspired restaurant tucked away in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour.

Hailing from Okinawa island in Japan, Chef Shun brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the 3Fils kitchen. Mastering the art of traditional and unconventional sushi and ramen making throughout his 20 years of work in hospitality, Chef Shun served, pre-opened, and led multiple restaurants around the world, including at Tsuta Tokyo, the first ramen restaurant to earn a Michelin star, before taking the lead at 3Fils.

Commenting on his appointment, Chef Shun said: “It would be an understatement to say it’s an exciting time to be joining the 3Fils team on the tail of the brand being named the best restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa region at the inaugural MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards last month. 3Fils is a unique and special place that combines a quality-driven approach with a commitment to being sustainable, approachable and a home to many. The team here aren’t just colleagues, they are a family, and I feel incredibly privileged to now be a part of that.”

He added: “In my role as Executive Chef, I intend to strive for continued excellence in the kitchen, and hope to bring compelling new flavour combinations to excite the palates of our diners while staying true to the long-standing guest favourites.”

Chef Shun’s journey in culinary began at the age of 16 when he moved to Tokyo to become a sushi chef. Fast forward two years and the budding chef’s career took him to Kingston, Jamaica, where he worked at the East Japanese restaurant for six years, further mastering his skills.

Following a cooking stint in the US, Chef Shun travelled back to Tokyo to trace back the origins of Japanese cuisine, where his career took an exciting turn working at Tsuta Tokyo where he led the brand’s international expansion into Hong Kong. During this time, he executed new and exclusive ramen recipes for the brand, which saw the restaurant awarded as the first ramen restaurant in the world to receive a Michelin star.

Following his desire for furthered international experience, Chef Shun moved back to the US where he took up the role of Head Operational Chef for W&E Hospitality in 2019, where he oversaw over 30 restaurants across the country.

Now at the helm of 3Fils’ kitchen, Chef Shun, alongside Sous Chef Freddy Mutombo Kazadi and a team of enthusiastic and driven chefs will serve premium Asian fare heavily influenced by Japanese cuisine that showcases selectively-sourced ingredients directly imported from Japan each week.

3Fils is located at Shop 02, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Al Urouba St, Dubai and is open daily for lunch and dinner.

ABOUT 3FILS

Founded in late November 2016, 3Fils is piloted by a team who live by a diehard daringness to be different, to offer a story akin to the ‘2 cents worth’ [cents being the equivalent to fils in UAE] opinion of dining in Dubai’ with every bite. With harbour-side community-style dining, 3Fils serves up premium Asian dishes with a Japanese twist as its focus. The 3Fils team is a family, available whenever you need them for anything, removing the ‘personal waiter’ vibe of hospitality. They will help elevate your dining experience with a sense of comfort, discovery and sharing. No matter your attire, our home is your home and the doors will always be open for you.