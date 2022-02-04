The initiative is between Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, and SAP

Dubai, UAE: In line with the efforts of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to promote the position of Dubai as a global hub for digital technologies, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, has announced a partnership between Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and SAP. The initiative will allow government and private entities to unlock new efficiencies with intelligent automation across their mission-critical processes, that will be hosted from state-of-the-art Moro Hub’s data centres, complying with data residency and cyber security requirements of the UAE. The offering will be based on converting clients’ capital expenditures (CAPEX) to predictive operating expenditure (OPEX), primarily aimed to reduce the total cost of ownership and allowing the businesses to focus on their core operations, and the estimated savings will be 20 to 30% for customers.

The announcement was made during ‘Shaping the Future with Digital Innovation’ Forum, which DEWA organised in partnership with SAP at Expo 2020 Dubai. It was attended by Christian Klein, the Chief Executive Officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, and HE Saif Humaid AlFalasi, Group CEO, ENOC, and other representation from Dubai Government entities from Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Digital Authority, Dubai Health Authority, and many others.

“At DEWA, we are guided by the vision and directives of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to make the UAE one of the world’s best countries in innovation.”

Al Tayer noted that the UAE occupies an advanced position in the Global Innovation Index and adopts the latest innovative technological solutions in all key areas.

Al Tayer explained that the strategic partnership between DEWA and SAP started in 2009 when DEWA implemented SAP Wave 1 for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to measure, integrate, and automate all DEWA’s processes to provide the highest level of service to its customers, employees and partners. The relations later extended to Moro Hub. Since 2018, Moro Hub became the Authorised Cloud provider for SAP HEC. This year Moro Hub has been certified by SAP as RISE partner – the first local provider to be certified in UAE - to offer in-country cloud-based, highly secure SAP services. SAP also supported our largest solar-powered Uptime TIER III-Certified Data Centre in the Middle East and Africa at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

“DEWA is helping to shape the future of the UAE over the next 50 years to become the world’s leading nation by its Centennial in 2071. Through Digital DEWA, we are redefining the concept of a utility and contributing to creating a new digital future for Dubai. This is achieved through four pillars. The First Pillar is Solar power. This includes launching advanced solar power technologies in Dubai. The Second Pillar is Energy Storage. This is where we are deploying a renewable energy grid with innovative energy storage technologies. The Third Pillar is Artificial Intelligence (AI). We will develop AI to make Dubai the first city to provide AI-based electricity and water services. The Final Pillar is Digital Services. This pillar expands our use of digital services through three subsidiary companies of our Moro Hub, InfraX, and DigitalX. Dubai, which started its digital transformation journey 20 years ago, steadily continues its innovation journey to become the smartest and happiest city in the world,” added AL Tayer.

Moro Hub is a world-class data hub providing solutions and innovative business services offering the most unique range of IT, digital and managed services to support clients’ digital agendas. The offerings include Cloud & Hosting, Smart Cites & IoT (Internet of Things), Cyber Security, Digital solutions complemented with Professional and Managed Services. Moro Hub is the first local cloud services provider to be certified by Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) to ensure highest levels of security standards and compliance, thus accelerating clients’ digital transformation journey.

