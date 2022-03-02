The first of its kind Value Partnership in UAE and GCC spans medical technology, lifecycle management, maintenance, digital platforms, and continuous education to transform care delivery. The partnership will aim to optimize operational systems, data analytics, digital and technology implementation with the ultimate aim to enhance care delivery model for patients of Aster DM Healthcare.

Dubai, UAE - Aster DM Healthcare, a leading integrated healthcare service provider which operates 27 hospitals, 118 clinics, 66 labs & patient experience centres and 323 pharmacies in GCC and India has entered into a 7-year technology and strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers to foster the advancement of innovative and sustainable healthcare solutions in the UAE and GCC. To be executed by Eurohealth Systems, the value partnership would focus on technology upgradation, digital optimization, training, capacity building and clinical workflow optimization, all with the purpose of advancing innovation and enhancing the care delivery model for patients of Aster.

Speaking on the partnership, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “Technology is changing rapidly. We at Aster want to ensure that we have the most up to date Technology, service levels, and integrated work flows that can help us to enhance patient experience as well as offer the highest standards of quality care. We believe in raising the bar in healthcare, and strong partnerships with key stakeholders is the game changer that we see for the industry overall. We are glad to work with Siemens Healthineers on this long-term partnership to improve delivery of patient care in the region.”

The agreement between both companies centers around a comprehensive Value Partnership, a long-term performance-oriented relationship which will further enable Aster DM Healthcare to optimize clinical operations and expand their capabilities. The suite of medical technology and services included in the Value Partnership will help ensure continued access to the latest imaging technology and increase service efficiency across multiple sites. The design of the Value Partnership is tailored as per the needs of medical professionals and patients which would enable Aster DM Healthcare to help maintain its leading position as an innovator in the market and to increase affordability and access to quality care.

“We are delighted and honored to enter into this long-term partnership with Aster DM Healthcare, that will optimize workflows, facilitate digital connectivity, and ensure continuous access to the latest imaging technology. This Value Partnership is an excellent example of the innovative power that can be harnessed when like-minded healthcare trailblazers come together to transform care delivery and improve patient experience, which is fully in line with Aster DM Healthcare’s mission of providing quality healthcare at an affordable cost.”, said Ole Per Maloy, CEO, Siemens Healthineers, Middle East, Southern & Eastern Africa.

Key areas of the partnership include ongoing supply, maintenance, and life cycle management of medical technology across multiple sites, supported by digital solutions to optimize workflows and to enhance clinical delivery. Additionally, to build up and maintain a required knowledgebase across Aster DM Healthcare’s entities, Siemens Healthineers will provide educational services for medical professionals to expand clinical capabilities and further empower the medical teams to offer outstanding patient care.

“A value-partnership like this will prove to be a game-changer in the market which brings in the strengths of a leading healthcare provider and a medical technology expert to build a customized futuristic solution,” said Mr. Hanie Abdul Sathar, Director at Eurohealth Systems.

Siemens Healthineers has established Value Partnerships with many Healthcare Providers around the world, and presently actively developing Value Partnerships in the Middle East. Other recent examples of these Value Partnerships include Hamilton Health Sciences in Canada, the University of Missouri System in the USA, Dallah Health Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust in the UK, and the Braunschweig Municipal Hospital in Germany.

Both organizations’ efforts shall provide a significant impact on the local healthcare industry and will support the UAE’s global image as a beacon of healthcare advancement.

Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 118 clinics, 323 pharmacies and 66 labs & patient experience centres in seven countries, including India. We have over 24,350 plus dedicated staff including 3,110 doctors and 7,063 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well." We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the "Aster", "Medcare" and "Access" brands.

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers, and its regional companies is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company’s foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers’ ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 66,000 employees worldwide, generated revenue of €18.0 billion and adjusted EBIT of €3.1 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.