Dubai: The Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai received half a million visitors in only 75 days since its opening. Its journey to this milestone has been very exciting, with around 100 business and thematic events and daily cultural performances representing the different regions of Pakistan.

The pavilion has welcomed another 50,000 visitors in only seven more days. Over the 82 days of being live, while the pavilion received visits from the Pakistani diaspora and many UAE residents, the majority of the visitors were from the international community.

A visitor from Mexico said, “I really loved the experience, it felt very immersive and the pavilion showcases everything Pakistan has to offer in terms of tourism as well as industry. It was really interesting and it makes me want to go to Pakistan one day.”

Another visitor from Spain said, “The facade is an epitome of modernity and impeccable architecture, the interior of the pavilion is a reflection of diverse traditions and cultures, it was a beautiful experience and I really want to visit Pakistan now.”

Located in the heart of Opportunity District, the pavilion’s theme aims at informing, inspiring, and igniting more conversations about the country’s ‘Hidden Treasures.’ The pavilion has been attracting thousands of people from various nationalities daily is promoting the country’s tolerant, inclusive and progressive image by featuring the past, present, and future. It also highlights the beautiful landscapes, tourism, and trade & investment opportunities.

In December, the Pakistan Pavilion launched a new tourism campaign through an engaging AI interactive screen for interested visitors to connect with tour operators in Pakistan to plan their visits to the country.

Pakistan has immense potential for tourism. While inaugurating the Skardu Airport, Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked that Pakistan can attract at least US$ 30-40 Billion from tourism just in Gilgit-Baltistan. With the government’s focus on the development of tourism infrastructure in the country and promotional efforts at the Pakistan Pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai, the number of foreign tourists to Pakistan is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

