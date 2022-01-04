PHOTO
Starting the new year on a high note, the Pakistan pavilion brings an exquisite exhibit of the culturally rich and illustrious Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Expo 2020.
The opening ceremony was held on January 2nd and the exhibition was inaugurated by H.E. Afzal Mahmood, Pakistan Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, in the presence of dignitaries from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, Board of Investment & Trade (KP-BOIT) and Culture & Tourism Authority (KPCTA).
Throughout the month of January 2022, the region of Khyber will showcase its prowess in various sectors such as tourism, agriculture, mines & minerals, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), energy, infrastructure and Information Technology and its massive potential for investment in the mentioned sectors.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Afzal Mahmood said, “Expo 2020 Dubai is a global platform for Pakistan to show the advancement of the country and its regions while maintaining its dynamic culture. It has allowed Pakistan to present an in-depth view of everything the country has to offer.”
Cottage industries such as Wood clusters, Textile, Leather, Precious stones/ Gems and the Carpet industry play a major role in Khyber trade. “The idea behind this exhibition is to boost the industry and attract investment to further the development of small & medium enterprises. These industries are deep-rooted in our culture and have stood the test of time. With infrastructure and technological developments, small businesses have developed as well and have a huge potential for investment”, commented Mr. Hassan Daud Butt, Chief Executive Officer, KP-Board of Investment & Trade.
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have taken major steps in making the business environment conducive to investors in order to uplift the standard of living of the locals and increase employment within the region.
Commenting on the occasions, Engr. Said Mehmood, Vice Chairman KP-Board of Investment & Trade, said “We are extremely grateful for this international platform that will help us in positioning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan as a powerhouse of trade, investment and culture.”
Mr. Kamran Ahmad Afridi Director-General, KP-Culture & Tourism Authority said, “Khyber is blessed natural beauty and scenic landscapes and is one of the biggest domestic tourist attractions in the country. We would like to use Expo 2020 as a platform to display our tourist spots, cultural heritage sites, indigenous Kalash culture, historic Gandhara Civilization, sites for adventure tourism in northern and southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a lot of more to the tourists and investors to visit these picturesque sites and invest in the sector.”
The opening ceremony was conducted in the presence of Chief Executive Officer, KP-Board of Investment & Trade Mr Hassan Daud Butt, Director General, KP-Culture & Tourism Authority, Mr. Kamran Ahmad Afridi, Vice Chairman KP-Board of Investment & Trade, Engr. Said Mehmood, Director General, Trade and Development Mr. Rizwan Tariq, Pakistan Business Association, Pakhtunkhwa Business Council.
-Ends-
For more information, please contact
Shrouq Mostafa
Media Relations Officer
entourage marketing and events,
email: smostafa@entourageintl.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.