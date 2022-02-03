On International Women's Day (March 8), Organon has declared paid time off for all its employees globally and similarly across MENAT, allowing women to focus on their health and for men to prioritize the health and wellbeing of women in their lives- whether by attending to routine health check-ups or instilling healthier habits across the family

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a disproportionate impact on women, Organon also issued a call to action across MENAT for other leaders to create opportunities to focus on women's health

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES : Organon, a global women's health company, is designating International Women's Day (IWD) on March 8 as a day to recognize the growing health disparities women face that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its inception, IWD has focused on accelerating gender parity.

Organon recognizes the need for a global effort to address her health and is starting with its employees, including the 400 employees at Organon MENAT, by providing paid time off this year for all employees to attend to their own and their families health needs. Organon has also invited organizations across the globe and in MENAT to join hands in raising awareness of the inequity in women's health and to adopt initiatives that help women prioritize their health.

Keen to shift the focus of women's healthcare beyond female reproduction to unaddressed needs, Organon, which serves 140 markets globally, now operates in MENAT across the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, KSA, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Northwest Africa, and Ukraine. In line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal for gender equality and female empowerment, Organon's mission is to improve and innovate across the women's healthcare space.

"Organon launched with a commitment to listen to the needs of women, and as part of our research, we learned that women are finding it harder than ever to make the time to care for even their most basic health needs," said Kevin Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Organon. "As a company investing in innovation to improve women's health, I felt a responsibility to help address this within our own global community of almost 9,500 employees. This year, the symbolic action we are taking is to encourage all our people to spend this day off to make a commitment to their own health or the health of the women in their lives, whether that's going to the doctor, taking stock of their own wellbeing or reflecting on how to make a change."

Women have worked hard to advance in the workplace, but the pandemic has unraveled some of those gains. Actions to contain COVID-19, partial or total lockdowns, curfews, school closures, and switching to e-learning have not only put a more significant burden on women in the Arab world in terms of the increased levels of unpaid care they are required to perform, but they have also put a barrier to their access to education and increased female drop-out rates.[1]

Organon's MENAT (Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey) Lead, Ramy Koussa, said: "We launched Organon in 2021 across the region with a laser focus – to accelerate advancement in women's health across the region. This announcement is a critical part of our journey. Recent research reveals that women are now significantly more burned out than ever, even more than men, which can significantly affect their physical and mental health.[2] This needs to change. Through movements such as these, we stand united towards improving the understanding of women's health needs and continue to inch one step closer to eliminating the inequity gap."

Mr. Koussa urged organizations across the region to join in this mission and be part of the solution.

We believe healthy women are the backbone of a thriving, stable, and resilient society, and when she is healthy, she prospers, and so does her community and her society for generations to come. Yet recently, a global study found that 44% of women said they waited until a health symptom became urgent before scheduling an appointment – and that number jumps to 62% for women aged 20-34.[3] This is what Organon is hoping to change.

Mr. Koussa added: "Although the pandemic has been associated with damaging psychological impact, on the positive side, it has also encouraged more family support and mental health awareness amongst adults. According to recent survey results, 42% of women reported receiving increased support from family members, 40.5% were paying more attention to their mental health, and over 40% reported spending more time resting since the pandemic started.[4] These stats already put us ahead in our efforts, and with greater community collaboration and timely initiatives, we can advance swiftly."

Empowering women to put themselves at the top of the list has always been a priority for us and is an important part of our mission to educate women on the importance of making informed decisions about their health," said Dr. Shamsa Al Awar, Chair of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department, UAE University.

She added: "As the pandemic continues to limit women's ability for self-care, we are proud of Organon for driving the initiative and call on other companies to recognize International Women's Day as a day to honor women's unmet health needs."

www.hereforherhealth.com

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spin-off from Merck, (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the women's health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon's products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women's health. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 9,500 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http://www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

