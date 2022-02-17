Introduces market leading DXP in one of the world's fastest growing e-commerce markets

Dubai, UAE: Optimizely, the world’s leading Digital Experience Platform provider, today announced that it has expanded its global presence into the Middle East and Africa region with the opening of a new office in Dubai. Optimizely’s footprint in Dubai will help to expand the company’s presence in the region and enable further adoption of its award-winning tools by businesses for creating, managing and personalizing digital experiences on the web and in mobile apps.

Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely, says: “This is a big day for Optimizely as we now have a physical presence in the Middle East, one of the fastest growing markets in e-commerce that is adopting new technologies rapidly to further optimize customer experiences. Our services were already available in the UAE, but we started getting increasingly more requests from our customers and partners to set up a dedicated office in the region. So now we are here with an experienced leader, a strong partner network, and a market-leading portfolio of solutions. The timing couldn’t be better.”

Jesper Broberg will lead the team of about a dozen established digital experience experts in the region as Regional VP. With more than 20 years’ experience in the IT industry, working in business development functions across sales, pre-sales, partner and account management as well as project management, he will be able to drive customer acquisition, product innovation and business value.

Atzberger added: “We are planning to have a local hosting for our Digital Experience Platform (DXP). In today’s digital-first world, our DXP uniquely empowers companies to adapt and thrive by responding to customer behaviors across the entire customer journey. Our focus on business outcomes provides our customers with exceptional value and the highest ROI.”

Optimizely’s DXP includes a rich set of content, commerce, experimentation, customer data, and personalization capabilities that provide recommendations on content that can be improved. Optimizely uses behavioral analysis and machine learning to provide automated recommendations as well as personalization.

“The e-commerce sector in the GCC reached more than $20 billion valuation by the end of 2020 which represents a significant opportunity for businesses to take advantage of the digital boom,” said Jesper Broberg, Regional VP of Middle East and Africa for Optimizely. “This is where we come in. Regional businesses can benefit from our specialized solutions that combine content capabilities, experimentation, customer data, intelligence, and omni-channel orchestration to enable marketers, merchandisers and business leaders to drive customer satisfaction and power business growth.”

