Dubai, United Arab of Emirates: Stylish outdoor furniture brand Open Sky Outdoor Furniture has opened doors to their first store in Zabeel Furniture Mall. The exclusive outdoor furniture brand by Homes r Us will feature an array of trendy and timeless pieces for outdoor living, dining and décor. The nature-inspired pieces will complement and suit the tastes of the UAE’s multicultural and diverse community.
Open Sky’s newest collection features unique pieces that align with the brand’s ethos of offering distinctly luxurious pieces of the highest quality, at an accessible price point. The key differentiator for the brand is its commitment to the details. The pieces on offer are carefully constructed with highly durable materials, and feature design accents to suit the tastes of a wide range of customers.
The ‘Martinique Sofa Set’ features earthy neutral tones to complement minimalist design tastes, while the ‘Nassau Carver’ Easy Chair is designed with characteristically bright colors to add a touch of pop to outdoor spaces. The brand also offers a range of darker, urban designs such as the ‘Ipanema Chaise Lounge Set’ or the ‘Palau’ sets which take inspiration from Art Deco. What stands out most is the diversity of tastes the brand caters to while maintaining high-quality and long-term durability, just like its parent brand Homes r Us.
With a few more months of great weather in sight for the UAE, Open Sky offers the perfect way for customers to relax or entertain at home, while enjoying the great outdoors. A visit to the store is sure to inspire city-dwellers to customize and maximize their outdoor spaces. The brand’s sophisticated and durable designs can be browsed in person at the Open Sky Outdoor Furniture store at Zabeel Furniture Mall.
About Open Sky Outdoor Furniture
Open Sky Outdoor is the exclusive outdoor furniture offering from Homes r Us. The brand features luxuriously designed, high-quality, durable outdoor furniture to suit the lifestyles of the UAE’s diverse community.
Established in 2003 as a one-stop store for stylish home solutions, Homes r Us is a complete lifestyle destination that’s synonymous with quality, elegance and value. The first store was opened in Madinat Zayed Centre in Abu Dhabi. Now with a network of 23 stores.
