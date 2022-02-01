Kuwait, Kuwait City : National days are always the perfect moment to celebrate and share the national pride and patriotism of this significant occasion. To celebrate the State of Kuwait national days, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, has announced unforgettable offers that double the joy.

On the 25th and 26th of February every year, Kuwait and its people celebrate the country’s National and Liberation days. Over the years, these dates of the national days have become engraved in each and every one of us.

From special offers for customers, to unique customer experience and several joyful events, Ooredoo has something for everyone. This year, Ooredoo have priced the newly introduced iPhone13 Pro at KWD 25 and the iPhone13 Pro Max at KWD 26 per month accompanied by 100GB 5G internet, unlimited YouTube and social media, and Unlimited local minutes.

Other offers that give customers more value and convenience also include:

Unlimited 5G SIM with a complementary ZTE 5G MiFi router for only KWD 10 per month.

Two unlimited 5G shared SIMs with two complementary ZTE 5G MiFi routers for only KWD 15 per month.

Two unlimited 5G SIMs with complementary ZTE 5G MiFi router and 5G CPE Pro 3 router for only KWD 17 per month.

Two unlimited 5G SIMs with two complementary 5G CPE Pro 3 routers for only KWD 20 per month.

Three unlimited 5G SIMs with a complementary 5G CPE Pro 3 router and TCL Mesh for only KWD 20 per month.

On this occasion, Mijbil Alayoub, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “Our customers deserve to be soaked through to the bone with our love in all occasions, and we are proud to be part of their celebrations to the core. Our heartiest congratulations go to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah, and the people of Kuwait.”

Ooredoo’s Hala February offers are available at Ooredoo branches, authorized resellers or through My Ooredoo App. For more information, visit www.ooredoo.com.kw or call 121.

