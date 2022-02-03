Kuwait, Kuwait City: Driven by its excel at continuous improvement and keenness to recognize and appreciate its top performers’ efforts and accomplishments, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, honored its sales champions who achieved outstanding sales, exceeded expectations and achieved a notable growth in 2021.

At the beginning of 2021, Ooredoo launched its “Sales Championship” contest with the objective of motivating its sales heroes, enhancing the competitive spirit among the employees, improve their core capabilities and skills, boost sales and increase the company's customer base.

Although each one of them is unique, valuable and owns different characteristics, yet, the “Sales Championship” contest aligned these differences with the company’s main goal and achieved a remarkable growth in 2021. Top performers indeed proved their ability to create an exceptional sales experience despite the challenges faced due to the acceleration of the spread of COVID-19 and the emergence of new variants.

Strong and meaningful recognition overwhelmed top performers who were recognized by Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain - Chief Executive Officer (CEO); Tapan Tripathi - Chief Commercial Officer (CCO); and Essa AlMoosa, Executive Director of Business & Consumer Sales at Ooredoo Kuwait. Winners received valuable prizes including cash up to KWD 5,000, iPhone 13 and latest Samsung devices.

On this occasion, Essa AlMoosa, Executive Director of Business & Consumer Sales, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “Ooredoo’s journey throughout these years and during the global crisis COVID-19 has set an example for the world. A journey based on overarching vision that allowed us to understand the process in a comprehensive manner, and stimulated within us the values of innovation, consistent high performance and teamwork”

“What’s more, the company’s philosophy of continuous improvement has been a significant element in the performance improvement. Every time we prove our ability to overcome various challenges; we set a new goal and intensify our collective efforts for a sustainable future that we all aspire to” AlMoosa added.

Ooredoo once again overcame itself and achieved a noticeable growth, which affirms its efficient strategy and positions Ooredoo as a pioneer in the telecommunications sector in Kuwait, paving the way for more successes and achievements.

