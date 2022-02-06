Muscat: Oman Telecommunications Company "Omantel" and A’Namaa Poultry Co SAOC, one of the subsidiaries of Oman Food Investment Holding Company (OFIC), signed a key agreement to bring world class technology solutions that will enable A’Namaa Poultry to digitalize its processes for efficient operations and business management.

As per the agreement, which was signed by Eng. Yaqoob bin Mansoor Al Ruqaishi, CEO of Al Namma Poultry Company, and Mr. Talal bin Said Al Mamari, Omantel CEO, Omantel will provide end-to-end ICT Solutions, meeting A’Namaa Poultry project’s long term goals, to include unique state-of-the-art Technology solutions that are implemented for the first time in the region, through Omantel’s technology partner “SAP”.

The work on project is being built in Al-Safa area in the Wilayat of Ibri at a total cost of RO 100 million, which is amongst the latest food security projects in the Sultanate. The project aims to contribute in achieving a self-sufficiency in poultry’s industry, and it is considered to be one of the mega projects in the region aiming to produce 60,000 tons (per annum) of poultry meat, with the highest technical specifications and using the latest technologies. .

Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Talal bin Said Al Mamari, Chief Executive Officer of Omantel, said, “We are pleased to sign this agreement today with Al Namma Poultry Co and are proud of the trust placed on us as the main provider of integrated telecommunication & ICT services in the Sultanate. There is no doubt that a national project of this size using the latest production technologies will require specialized and cost-effective solutions that would meet the specific and customized needs of such project”.

"The solutions that we will provide to this project includes new and first of its kind in this region ICT solutions for hatchery and meat management. At Omantel, we seek to capitalize on our experience, global and local partnerships, the latest technologies and communication solutions to meet the needs of our customers”, he added.

On his part, Eng. Yaqoob bin Mansoor Al Ruqaishi Chief Executive Officer of Al Namma Poultry Company said “The signing of this agreement reflects a key milestone in the progress of A’Namaa Poultry project, which is nearing completion. Through this agreement, we seek to utilize the latest technologies and ERP systems to ensure efficient and reliable commercial and technical operations. We also seek to emphasize on the importance of collaboration and partnerships between Omani companies, an objective that we have always sought to achieve through all our previous agreements".

Waheed Al Hamaid Managing Director of SAP Oman expressed his gratitude for the role played by SAP Oman in providing Omani companies with state-of-the-art technologies through its partnership with Omantel saying “We look forward at SAP Oman and Omantel to deliver tailored solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency of the daily operations of A’Namaa Poultry Company”.

