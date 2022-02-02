PHOTO
Oman Insurance Company received ‘Insurer of the Year - Overall’ award at the prestigious MENAIR 2022 Awards. The company was recognized for providing excellent customer service, introducing new, innovative and sustainable solutions, and raising the bar in terms of its product depth, features and value proposition. The event recognized various other insurance companies across more than 20 categories.
Commenting on the occasion, Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, CEO of Oman Insurance said, “We are excited to receive this award twice in just 3 years, and that reflects our strategic commitment to investing in smart solutions, improving our customer satisfaction and further enhancing our overall customer experience as a result. Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, we were able to sustain, grow and innovate. This important recognition is a testament to the trust that our customers place in us, our focus on service excellence and our rock-solid financial foundation.”
The MENA Insurance Awards ceremony was organized by MENA Insurance Review, a UK based publication, covering the region’s insurance industry. The event recognized and rewarded MENA based insurers, reinsurers and brokers who have delivered exceptional customer service and innovative product development.
About Oman Insurance
Oman Insurance Company (P.S.C.) was established in 1975 and is one of the leading insurance providers in the Middle East. Oman Insurance Company has operations across all emirates in the UAE as well as in Oman and Turkey. Oman Insurance provides a wide range of insurance solutions for individuals and enterprises in Life, Medical and General insurance. With a gross written premium of AED 3.59 billion in 2020, the UAE insurer is rated ‘A’ by AM Best, ‘A-’ by Standard & Poor’s and ‘A2’ by Moody’s. Additional information about Oman Insurance can be found at www.omaninsurance.ae
