Oman Banks Association (OBA), held its Board of Directors meeting on February 2, 2022. Chaired by Mr. Abdul Hakeem Al Ojaili, Chairman of OBA, the Board discussed and deliberated on the development and enhancing banking excellence in Oman.

The OBA Board of Directors comprises of 12 members, representing member banks. They meet every quarter and minutes of the meetings are circulated to member banks, the Central Bank of Oman and the Ministry of Social Development.

With a comprehensive agenda ranging from several important current plans and future goals, the Board met and engaged in strategic deliberations. The Board also approved 2021 audited financial results and reviewed and discussed the audit report. Since its formation, the OBA has committed itself and drawn plans of action to provide ongoing support to the banking sector of Oman through its various stages of growth.

The Board thanked the Central Bank of Oman, the Capital Market Authority and the Ministry of Social Development for their continuous support and guidance.

Oman Banks Association is a non-profit professional association created to represent the banking sector, to promote Omani banking activities, coordinate with the regulators on matters of policy and strategy and to support banking excellence in Oman.

