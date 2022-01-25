Manama, Bahrain: The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will launch its bi-annual international pension report “Pensions at a Glance 2021” in the MENA region for the first time, from Bahrain.

The global organisation is considered to be the world’s most prominent think-tank and research center on pensions. They produce two bi-annual global reports on pensions: the OECD Pensions Outlook, and Pensions at a Glance.

At the invitation of Bahrain-based Fintech Robos, providers of savings and pension technology, organizers of the Arab Pensions Conference and the Arab Household Savings Conference, the OECD will launch the ‘Pensions at a Glance 2021’ Report (just released last month) in a Webinar event for the MENA region. The webinar is scheduled for 11 am Bahrain time (GMT+3) on Tuesday 15th February 2022.

Speakers in the Webinar shall be the writers of the report, which include Maciej Lis, pensions economist, Andrew Reilly, pension analyst and Romain Despalins, OECD statistician.

‘Pensions at a Glance’ is a bi-annual pension report and index that measures and compares pension systems of member states of the OECD (including G20) using 20 factors. It highlights pension reforms undertaken by OECD countries over the past two years. The edition also updates information on key features of pension provision in OECD and G20 countries and provides projections of retirement income for today's workers.

It offers indicators covering the design of pension systems, pension entitlements, the demographic and economic context in which pension systems operate, incomes and poverty of older people, the finances of retirement‑income systems and private pensions.

Last year, the OECD and Fintech Robos launched the “Pensions Outlook 2020” Report in the MENA region for the first time, from Bahrain.

“Our partnership with the OECD to bring their unique global pension research and learning curve to Bahrain and the MENA region is part of our thought leadership and support for forwarding thinking on pension development and reforms in the region,” said the CEO of Fintech Robos and Chairman of the Arab Pensions Conference, Ebrahim K Ebrahim.

“Our collaborative event with the OECD next month will be a great complement to the Arab Pensions Conference 2021 held in November, and shall be open to all pension funds, social protection staff, economic planning bodies and financial industry professionals in the region,” he added.

