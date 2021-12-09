In addition to live performers and music, the 13th edition also features a brand-new dining concept, the Pavilion Restaurant

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend at Yas Marina Circuit will be offering fans more than just the adrenaline pumping, title-decider battle on track.

Four themed Oasis areas are dotted around the Grandstand public areas of the 5.28km circuit, serving up a variety of entertainment and talented performers for families and spectators to enjoy, with everything from Mosas Concas, a harmonica beatboxer, who won Italy’s Got Talent, to Caird, traditional Irish dancers famous for their Tik Tok videos.

Other performers there to delight fans include Jenn and Alfie, Dubai’s only female DJ duo, Britain’s Got Talent’s 2020 finalists Jasmine and Aaron, and Opal Ocean who have gone from being humble buskers in Australia with big dreams to playing at the big stages all over the world.

For the first time, fans can also enjoy a brand new F1 dining experience, the Pavilion Restaurant, a fantastic al fresco casual dining experience. Located in the F1 Fanzone and South Oasis, the Pavilion restaurant features a number of exciting culinary concepts including Greek, Pan-Asian and Italian.

All Grandstands will also have a selection of food offerings and snacks which can be enjoyed while watching the on-track action.

The live entertainment extravaganza is of course highlighted by the four AAA artists performing each night at the iconic Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Etihad Park. This year will see US R&B star Khalid, British rap icon Stormzy, Scottish sensation Lewis Capaldi, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters take to the stage to delight fans.

Families are also encouraged to make the most of ‘Family Friday’ when up to four children can go free into Yas Marina Circuit and the Yas Island Parks with two paying adults. Families can take advantage of the fan favourite vantage point, Abu Dhabi Hill, and make the most of a host of fun and cultural activations available, as well as the F1 practice sessions and support races.

ABOUT ADMM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and

major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

