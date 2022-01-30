RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced its participation at LEAP, the global platform for the most disruptive technology professionals, taking place in Riyadh between 1 – 3 February. The company will exhibit under the theme ‘Cloud on Your Terms’ and demonstrate Nutanix’s simple, flexible, and cost-efficient platform - one that offers freedom of choice and enables true hybrid and multicloud computing.

Mohammad Abulhouf, Senior Sales Director KSA, Bahrain & Qatar at Nutanix comments, “Our participation represents Nutanix’s commitment to the Saudi market, with the intention of building on the tremendous success and growth we have experienced in the Kingdom over the past five years. LEAP brings together the world’s greatest minds and leading technology corporations. As an organization that is leading innovation in the cloud computing space, Nutanix sees the event as an important platform to share our vision and strategy for helping regional enterprises leverage the power of the cloud on their own terms.”

“A flexible hybrid multicloud solution enables businesses to select the cloud platform that makes the most sense for their needs, along with choosing from a flexible subscription-based consumption model that delivers resources as needed, eliminating waste. Businesses are able to leverage their existing investments, processes, and skill sets without needing to rework the entire organization. Nutanix’s technology encompasses these concepts. Nutanix is the best suited cloud platform provider for enterprise customers, bringing the public cloud experience down to their operations, and paving the way to hybrid cloud and multi cloud operations. Our agile solutions easily enable maximum flexibility, choice and cost savings. We believe that our technology will play a very important role in the digital transformation initiatives taking place within the government and private sectors in the Kingdom.”

Nutanix will showcase three main solution categories – Cloud (Private or Hybrid), End-User Computing and Databases. These technologies are designed to work holistically together to build a resilient IT infrastructure for organizations. They have security in their DNA, simplicity at their core, and flexibility to ensure the customer always has the power of choice.

Nutanix executives are keen to educate trade attendees about DBaaS (Database-as-a-Service) as a way to modernize data operations and simplify database management. DBaaS solutions offer customers cloud efficiencies and flexibility, but with the operational and security oversight they have grown accustomed to from existing database implementations. The Nutanix Solution for databases delivers consumer-grade ease of management and delivery, operational efficiency, agility, and scale to handle even the most demanding workloads on a single cloud-ready software platform.

At the event, trade visitors will learn about Nutanix’s exciting partnership with RedHat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions. The collaboration between the two vendors enables customers to more easily build, scale and manage containerized and virtualized cloud-native applications. The alignment between Nutanix and Red Hat is set on a clear strategy of helping regional enterprises bridge the gap between private clouds and public clouds and build the right hybrid cloud model, which is the targeted model for most enterprises in the next five years.

Nutanix will exhibit from Stand Number H3-A20, Hall Number 3 at LEAP, taking place at Riyadh Front Expo Centre in Saudi Arabia.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organisations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

