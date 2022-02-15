Cairo, Egypt: National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging company (The Group), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Petroleum Marine Services (PMS) to strengthen cooperation in exploring engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project opportunities in the oil & gas sector in Egypt and the region.

The agreement was signed at the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS), the region’s leading exhibition for the petroleum industry, by Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC and Eng. Ashraf Emam, Chairman and CEO of PMS, in the presence of senior officials from both companies. The MoU will support the industry and the companies in driving their ambitious growth plans.

NPCC is a world-class EPC company that has been providing total EPC solutions to offshore and onshore oil & gas, petrochemicals and renewables sectors for nearly five decades in MENA and the Indian Subcontinent.

PMS is an offshore installation and services provider with extensive experience in the installation of offshore structures, pipelines, cables, underwater survey and air diving services as well as platform and pipeline maintenance & repair and subsea intervention services.

Through the MoU, the two entities aim to explore opportunities in the energy-sector, which has tremendous potential in Egypt and other regions. With their combined forces, the companies will share local knowledge and capabilities of PMS in Transportation & Installation with the global EPC experience of NPCC in mega offshore projects especially the heavy lift and pipelaying & subsea cable / umbilical laying capabilities with extensive fabrication capabilities.

Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC, said: “We are proud to sign this agreement with PMS at Egypt Petroleum Show, a landmark event for the petroleum industry. For 2022 and beyond, we will continue to build on our expansion plans and explore new business opportunities and geographies, which will lead to creating a strong infrastructure based on expertise and knowledge across the industry value chain. The agreement further consolidates our presence in Egypt.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, commented: “We are proud to strengthen our partnership and collaboration with PMS, as we join hands to share world class expertise and knowledge. We aim to provide the industry with the best EPC projects, driven by innovation and operational efficiency. NPCC is a pioneer in delivering mega projects, and we are looking forward to explore our opportunities in Egypt and beyond.”

This year marks the fifth edition of EGYPS, the region’s leading exhibition for the petroleum industry, under the theme, ‘Helping North Africa and the Mediterranean Deliver Energy Today.’ The event is under the patronage and attendance of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The Group will showcase its diversified strengths at its pavilion in Hall 3, stand number E60.

The exhibition will bring together oil and gas professionals to engage in dialogue, create partnerships, do business and identify solutions and strategies that will reshape global energy markets.

About NPCC:

NPCC (National Petroleum Construction Company) a part of National Marine Dredging Company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a world-class Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company that provides total EPC solutions to both the Offshore and Onshore Oil & Gas sectors.

A subsidiary of National Marine Dredging, NPCC provides engineering, procurement, project management, fabrication, installation and commissioning to project owners and operators.

Since its inception in 1973, NPCC has expanded its geographic footprint globally and today operates in Arabian Gulf, South Asia and has plans to expand its operations to Africa and Caspian region.

