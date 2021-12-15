Participating healthcare professionals attended the exclusively organized event by the Emirates Oncology Society in collaboration with the European Society of Medical Oncology targeting the Middle East and Africa region to bring the content and copyright of the data presented during the ESMO conference in September

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Best of ESMO (European Society of Medical Oncology) conference, the leading professional platform for medical oncology for clinicians, researchers, patient advocates, journalists and healthcare industry representatives from all over the world, made its way to Dubai earlier this month, on the 5th & 6th of November, as it took place in hybrid format, across the Middle East and Africa region to bring content, knowledge, findings, exploration of the latest medical updates and copyright of the data presented during ESMO at the end of September 2021. With the aim to present the newest data in breast, gastrointestinal, genitourinary and lung cancer, the conference presents the very latest advances in the treatment of cancer and offers an excellent educational program, with a wealth of opportunities for exchange of ideas among delegates. As the event’s diamond sponsor, Novartis, a leading global pharmaceutical company, announced its latest significant study findings for Phase III MONALEESA-2, and its overall survival (OS) results during clinical trials.

The announcement came about on the first day of the conference, where Novartis shared the results of the final overall survival (OS) analysis of the Phase III MONALEESA-2 study. This data was presented as a late-breaker oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 on September 19, 2021.

Novartis has always pushed boundaries of innovation with bold science, seeking to transform lives and striving toward cures for patients. By offering many exciting possibilities for participating healthcare professionals to meet and network with their colleagues, transfer knowledge and explore the latest medical updates and industry developments, the Best of ESMO was the ideal platform to cater to these discoveries. Novartis, who constantly aims to reimagine medicine, took on the opportunity to reveal the latest substantial study findings for Phase III MONALEESA-2 together with top-tier stakeholders.

Top tier doctors and professors like Dr Aydah Al-Awadhi and Prof. Humaid Al-Shamsi also shared their feedback while participating at this great conference.

Dr. Aydah Al-Awadhi, Consultant Medical Oncologist, said, “I was delighted to be part of this event amongst excellent arrays of local, regional and international experts. The event served a great update and catch up to the ESMO 2021 conference for all the oncologists and oncology healthcare workers in the Gulf. It was a great opportunity for networking, sharing data, discussing challenges in Oncology in the Gulf and the region and adapting to new standards in oncology treatment options.”

Wael Omran, Oncology General Manager Gulf, Novartis, commented: “Novartis tackles breast cancer with superior science, collaboration and a passion for transforming patient care. We have taken a bold approach to our research by including patient populations in clinical trials, identifying new pathways or mutations that may play a role in disease progression and developing therapies that not only maintain, but also improve, quality of life for patients. Our priority over the past 30 years and today is to deliver treatments proven to improve and extend lives for those diagnosed with advanced breast cancer.”

Prof. Humaid Al-Shamsi, MD (Hon), MRCP (UK), FRCP(C), FACP, Consultant of Oncology, President of Emirates Oncology Society, and ABIM Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology Professor - University Of Sharjah shared, “The conference aims to bring the latest advances in the management of various cancers, as well as the most efficient models of implementing these updates into clinical practice. The scientific topics selected for presentation and discussion reflected the most sought-after oncology advances in our region and the foremost research and strategies in oncology care in the USA that directly impact patient wellbeing. Experts from MD Anderson and other renowned cancer centers placed the latest findings into clinical context and discussed how the new outcomes may change the current standards of care. This event was another success story for the Society and to continue our journey towards reaching the highest standards of oncology care together.”

With the aim to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives, Novartis was born with the vision of accelerating innovation and asserting an even stronger position on the global markets, developing innovative products. Embarked on a long journey to focus its activities on healthcare, the company has strengthened Research & Development and leveraging innovation, with medical breakthroughs in cancer care, heart disease and the fight against inflammatory conditions.

