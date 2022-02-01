Novartis will provide its expertise and share best practices and enable data generation, ideation, and impactful decision making for Aster DM Healthcare’s clinical research program

UAE: Novartis, a leading global medicines company, and consistently ranked among the world’s top companies investing in research and development signed an MoU with Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with a wide network of 27 hospitals, 126 clinics/ labs, and over 300 pharmacies across 7 countries. The MoU will enable Aster to access Novartis’ advanced therapy platforms and data science to further strengthen treatment outcomes for patients in UAE and beyond.

The collaboration focused on digital transformation and clinical research will aim to identify current gaps in patient care and introduce extensive medical programmes using innovative data platforms and data syndicated designs. This is in alignment with Aster’s long-term plan to integrate clinical research and digital transformation into its operations in UAE and beyond which will have a significant impact on the clinical outcome delivery for patients,

As a part of the collaboration, Novartis will enable data generation, ideation, and impactful decision making for Aster DM Healthcare’s clinical research program. The organizations have plans to initiate a series of workshops, trainings, and educational activities, which will assist Aster to commence its activities on clinical research.

The digital transformation initiatives will also separately work on boosting the digital healthcare strategy of Aster DM Healthcare for its market in UAE and beyond, whereas Novartis will provide its expertise and share best practices.

“Data Analytics with focus on clinical research is one of the cornerstones of healthcare in future. Aster tries to stay ahead of the curve in offering the best medical solutions to our patients and equip our doctors with the most advanced systems to be able to do so. We have associated with Novartis in the past and are glad to enter into a multi-faceted partnership to enhance Digital Transformation and Research,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.

Novartis a leading global medicines company, utilizes innovation science and digital technologies to develop transformative treatments in areas of urgent medical need and will continue to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives.

“At Novartis, we are committed to building new partnerships as part of our efforts to improve access to quality healthcare. Aster DM Healthcare is a valuable partner for us in this journey. We truly believe that we share a common vision, and we are confident that this partnership has the potential to add value and have an impact on patients in UAE. We are happy to collaborate with Aster to realize their vision towards data transformation and clinical research, both of which are tantalizing growth areas for the healthcare sector,” said Mohamed Ezz Eldin, President and Head of Gulf Cluster, Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world’s top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 126 clinics/ labs1 and over 300 pharmacies in seven countries, including India. We have over 22,000 plus dedicated staff including 3,029 doctors and 6,729 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

[1] In India, Aster Pharmacies are under brand license agreements.

