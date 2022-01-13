Dubai : With the UAE aiming to become a global innovation hub, New Zealand is accelerating efforts to bring its world-leading CleanTech solutions to the region. Five breakthrough New Zealand CleanTech companies have been selected to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW). New Zealand is one of 10 country delegations participating in ADSW and the companies will feature during the conference running alongside Masdar City’s Innovate Initiative held during the event.

The five New Zealand companies were selected because of their potential to help countries and companies reach their net-zero goals offering solutions in clean energy, water management, circular economy, carbon offsetting and green hydrogen. The companies will present virtually to potential international investors during ADSW from 15-19 January.

Committed to boosting climate innovation, the New Zealand Government recognises the critical role CleanTech plays in achieving a zero-carbon, climate-resilient future. It aims for New Zealand to be among the top 10 countries on the Cleantech Group Innovation Index (CGII) in 2022, up from its current ranking of 22nd. Achieving this will require stronger connections between New Zealand innovators, international investors and multinational corporations, which is why ADSW is seen as an important and strategic opportunity to bolster New Zealand’s CleanTech ecosystem.

Kevin McKenna, New Zealand’s Consul General to Dubai and Northern Emirates and Trade Commissioner to the GCC, said: “As a nation of innovators who care for people and place, New Zealand has a strong vision for a cleaner and greener future. Guided by the indigenous Māori environmental ethos of kaitiakitanga – the inextricable connection and responsibility between people and the natural world - New Zealanders believe we have a duty to leave the world in a better place for future generations. This guiding principle drives our innovation and creativity and sees us combine nature and technology as a force for good. We are very proud of the New Zealand companies selected to join Masdar City’s Innovate Initiative during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. It’s the biggest representation New Zealand has had to date at this important international event and we’re excited to see what the response will be.”

As well as showcasing world-leading CleanTech innovations in electricity, e-waste and wastewater recycling, decarbonization and green hydrogen, each of the five selected New Zealand companies presenting at ADSW will demonstrate how they are preserving resources for future generations.

For Emrod, the world’s first commercially viable long-range, high-power, wireless power transmission, this means overcoming the limitations of existing copper line technology. Emord’s technology works by utilising electromagnetic waves to safely and efficiently transmit energy wirelessly over vast distances, creating a huge range of potential applications. From connecting remote communities to the electricity grid, to enabling greater uptake of sustainable energy from wind and solar farms, to powering electric shipping and even aviation – the possibilities are truly transformative, which is why Emrod was awarded runner-up in the 2021 Middle East Energy Startup Competition.

CarbonClick is another New Zealand company making it easy for people and businesses to help fight climate change. It has taken the concept of purchasing carbon offsets—common on airline websites—and applied it to online shopping. By simplifying carbon offsetting for all businesses and their customers, shoppers can use their purchasing power to back carbon-friendly products and services. The CarbonClick platform enables traceable on-selling of internationally registered high-quality carbon offsets (“micro-offsets”).

Another company gaining international recognition is Mint Innovation for its low-cost, low-impact technological process that converts e-waste into gold. The company uses microorganisms to selectively, rapidly and cost-effectively recover precious metals from any waste material containing these elements, including circuit boards, catalytic converters and lithium-ion batteries. The broad spectrum of microorganisms used in the Mint process can recover numerous precious metals such as palladium, platinum, cobalt, copper and aluminium, from a variety of resources - even the remediation of metal-contaminated streams. Mint Innovation recently participated in the World Economic Forum’s The Circulars Accelerator 2021 program.

Aquafortus has developed and patented a non-thermal technology to treat high salinity industrial wastewater and brine. Its technology crystallizes out all salts commonly found in high salinity industrial brines and recovers up to 98% of the clean water. The difference is Aquafortus can remove water from waste and other process streams for 20 times less energy than the direct competition, making it the world’s most advanced zero liquid discharge technology. This has the potential to reduce users’ operating costs by 60%, which is why Texas-based PetroH20 Recovery signed an exclusive licensing agreement to deploy Aquafortus’ patented technology in the U.S. oil and gas market.

AFCryo has developed a Green Hydrogen Production System to provide a cheaper and more reliable way of generating green hydrogen from renewable sources for refueling transport, generating power and industrial use. A powerful partnership of precision engineering and technological excellence, AFCryo’s modular systems use patented dual-diaphragm pressure wave generator technology and large-scale linear pulse tubes, to create bespoke, high spec solutions for space, aviation, industry or new emerging fields such as Hydrogen, Biogas and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

With Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week considered and important platform for advancing the UAE’s commitment to the Global Sustainable Development Goals, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise will also use the opportunity to connect its CleanTech delegation to potential investors and government stakeholders at several invite-only events at the New Zealand pavilion later this year.

“We are facing a global resource scarcity with demand for energy, food and water rapidly increasing while there is a limited supply of resources. There are already more resources being consumed than the planet can regenerate. The importance of global collaboration and investments in CleanTech innovation is critical to help fight climate change, to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and to ensure we reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Through our Expo Business Leverage Programme our aim is to accelerate the potential for New Zealand CleanTech innovations to solve some of these global challenges,” added McKenna.

About New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE)

A nation at the edge of the South Pacific, New Zealand is a land of great natural abundance, beauty and diversity.

New Zealand Trade & Enterprise (NZTE) is New Zealand’s international economic development agency. We work with globally ambitious, export-focused New Zealand companies to help them find success on the world stage.

We believe New Zealand can make a positive difference in the world – and that New Zealand products, services and expertise can help solve problems of all shapes and sizes. Our aim is to connect the right companies with the right international partners to ensure mutual success.

