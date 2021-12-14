Most SEM respondents (70%) say that reinforcing intercultural cooperation can bring benefits in terms of greater environmental sustainability, while just 41% of Europeans would see such gains.

Survey of more than 13,000 people across 13 Euro-Mediterranean countries also shows that youth programs are seen as an effective means of reducing cultural conflict and division in the region

The results of a new survey on Intercultural Trends in the Euro-Mediterranean region, launched by the Anna Lindh Foundation, reveals there is a shared perception of a Mediterranean region strongly characterised by hospitality and way of life, though countries from the Southern and Eastern shore of the Mediterranean (SEM) view migration issues differently to European countries with more than half associating the region with migration issues, compared with around four in ten respondents in European countries.

Launched today, the Anna Lindh Foundation carried out the Euro-Mediterranean wide survey to investigate what people see as critical aspects of life in the region, and the key similarities and differences they find between themselves and those from other countries, cultures, and backgrounds.

Among its main findings, an overwhelming majority of participants on both sides of the Mediterranean said that youth-led programs are the most effective at promoting cohesion, with 64% in European countries and 62% of respondents in SEM countries.

HRH Princess Rym Ali – President of the Anna Lindh Foundation said: “Being aware of the results yielded by such a rigorous study is extremely important. It provides solid ground to analyse where we stand in terms of real dialogue, its potential and its obstacles. To have objective data on which to rely, instead of falling into the trap of interpretations based on perceptions or unfounded beliefs, especially in an era in which ‘social media’ trends are diffused among us by bots, and the truth can often take a back seat.”

Josep Ferré, Executive Director of the Anna Lindh Foundation, added: “The evidence-based information and analysis can be a resource to generate renewed thinking and orientations for grassroot and policy action for the promotion of intercultural dialogue, cohesion of culturally diverse societies, the promotion of mutual understanding and regional cooperation across the Euro-Mediterranean region.”

Eleonora Insalaco, Head of Operations and Intercultural Research – Anna Lindh Foundation stated: “The survey already showed a steady increase in the appreciation of cultural and religious diversity as a source of prosperity for societies, called on by the majority of citizens to grant to minorities within society the same opportunities and rights as the majority of populations.”

Across the region, it is clear that:

Technology is playing an increasingly prominent role, with the majority (88-94%) of those surveyed saying that digital technology can be a force for good and have a positive impact on intercultural dialogue and bringing cultures together.

Respondents in Jordan, Czech Republic, and Sweden are among the least likely to view digital technology as beneficial to intercultural dialogue.

While nowadays, there is wide and varied access to news, these news sources are not all equal. TV news remains the most trusted source for cross-cultural information in the region by 52-59% of respondents. Europeans were less trusting of social media (15% compared to 39% of SEM respondents) and more trusting of online media such as news websites and online magazines.

More than 13,000 people across 13 countries were interviewed by Ipsos-Mori during the first half of 2020 for this study about their expectations, concerns, and values. The countries studied included eight European countries (Sweden, Germany, Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Croatia, Ireland, and Czech Republic) and five Southern and Eastern Mediterranean (SEM) countries (Algeria, Jordan, Lebanon, Mauritania, and Morocco).

Meanwhile, 61% of respondents in Jordan and 47% in Mauritania say that social media is their most trusted media source for information on European countries.

Some main findings of the survey include:

While most Europeans appreciate the benefits that come from embracing the regions melting pot and believe a mix of cultures is positive for economic growth, education, and training (45% and 53%), many do not see those advantages leading to improved gender equality.

Cultural diversity is something that is recognised and valued across the region. A large majority said they appreciated religious diversity and are interested in other cultures, however, many thought that more needs to be done to rectify stereotypes and obstacles that hamper relations - SEM countries ‘strongly agree’ that cultural and religious diversity is important for the prosperity of their society (59% compared with 45% in Europe).

A slightly higher proportion of respondents in SEM countries ‘strongly agree’ that cultural and religious diversity is important for the prosperity of their society (59% compared with 45% in Europe, respectively). Respondents in Lebanon and Jordan – two SEM countries with large immigrant and refugee populations – were more likely to agree than in any other country, with 88% and 89% of respondents either ‘strongly’ agreeing or ‘somewhat’ agreeing that cultural and religious diversity is important for the prosperity of their societies. More than half of Europeans would like to see more women assume a greater role in a variety of settings such as politics and government (53%), compared to just 39% of SEM respondents.

In Algeria and Jordan (25% and 31%, respectively) a low percentage of respondents think women should play a greater role in government and politics. A high proportion of respondents in Mauritania and Lebanon (71% and 66%, respectively) also think women should play a greater role in government and politics.

The largest shares of respondents believing that women should play a greater role in the home can be found in the five SEM countries, Algeria (86%) Mauritania (85%), and Jordan (82%), followed Morocco (73%) and Lebanon (71%). Most of these countries remain largely patriarchal with women often seen as child-bearers and housewives.

The Intercultural Trends Report by the Anna Lindh Foundation is the fourth wave in a series that started in 2010, providing insight into how the dynamics of the region have changed over several years. The survey is just one element in a programme of activities being organised by the Foundation that aims to measure intercultural dialogue, to manage exercises in which it is put into practice and to provide input to policy makers.

For more information and to access the full report by the Anna Lindh Foundation on Intercultural Trends in the Euro-Mediterranean region, please visit: www.annalindhfoundation.org/what-we-do/intercultural-trends-report

About the Anna Lindh Foundation

Created in 2005, the Anna Lindh Foundation is an international organization established by the countries of the Euro-Mediterranean partnership and the European Union in the framework of the Barcelona Process as the central institution for intercultural dialogue among the peoples of the region. It represents a network of networks comprising civil society organizations dedicated to promoting intercultural dialogue and respect for diversity in the region. It endeavours to promote intercultural exchanges and mutual understanding through common projects established between civil societies of the euro-med region.

Through its actions and reflections, the Anna Lindh Foundation aims to contribute to the development of an intercultural strategy for the Euro-Mediterranean region, providing recommendations to decision-makers and institutions and advocating for shared values.

The Foundation aims to build bridges in the Mediterranean. It has pioneered and partnered in initiatives across most of the social and cultural fields, including facilitating capacity-building and training seminars, cultural and artistic exchanges, translation and joint academic research, awards, seminars and public debates. The ALF works in partnership with a wide range of institutions. Some long-term initiatives are set out in collaboration with UNESCO, the League of Arab States, the Council of Europe, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, ALECSO, ISESCO, EMUNI and with the regional networks operating within the Euro-Med region.

* Survey fieldwork took place from 9 March to 16 June 2020, with a pause in-between to account for the COVID-19 pandemic. Fieldwork in Mauritania took place between 28 August 2020 and 9 October 2020

