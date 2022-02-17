UAE: Audi Abu Dhabi has lined up an exclusive preview of the the all-new Audi RS3 in Abu Dhabi, two months ahead of its official market introduction. The celebrated five-cylinder is also available for pre-orders in showrooms across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The new Audi RS3 offers driving dynamics of the highest calibre and the best numbers in its segment. It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, up to 290 km/h top speed, with RS torque splitter, semi slicks and specific RS driving modes. Equipped with a 294 kW (400 HP) five-cylinder, the high-performance engine delivers rapid acceleration with a charismatic sound. The power unit now delivers 500 Nm of torque and responds even faster than previous models. Visually, the RS3 demonstrates its sporty DNA with a widened body, RS sports exhaust system, and cockpit displays comparable to those found in race cars.

Mark Austin, Audi Abu Dhabi General Manager, said, “We’re incredibly excited to welcome the 2022 Audi RS3 in Q2 this year. It is a remarkably well-balanced performance car, that not just blends sportiness and livability but also offers an abundant personality. The exclusive preview will give our customers the opportunity to see the new car up close, place pre-orders ahead of its official on-sale date.”

Available in sedan and sportback variants, the all-new RS 3 comes with different trim levels, allowing customers to choose a version that reflects their individual styling, driving experience and equipment level.

For more information, visit www.audi-abudhabi.com.

