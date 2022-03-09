We are constantly connecting with our customers to ensure provision of services that meet their needs and expectations

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has received the award of Best Retail Bank in Customer Services in Kuwait for 2021, according to Service Hero Customer Satisfaction Index, for the 11th time.

NBK was named the winner of the award during the virtual ceremony held by Service Hero to announce the index’s results. The award was presented in a ceremony attended by Mr. Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of National Bank of Kuwait – Kuwait, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman GM - Consumer Banking Group, as well as a number of the executives of Consumer Banking Group.

Service Hero is a highly reputable customer satisfaction index that collects the voice of customers on service standards and creates a list of service providers ranked by category. The index partners with the American Customer Satisfaction Index, is a member of ESOMAR and is backed by an independent Advisory Council to ensure all results are impartial, objective and accurately reflect the voice of the customer. The Advisory Council includes academics and business professionals representing leading companies and institutions in Kuwait and the UAE, including: American University of Kuwait (AUK), Australian College of Kuwait (ACK), Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST), Abu Dhabi University and Zayed University.

The award of “Best Retail Bank in Customer Services in Kuwait” is fully based on customers’ assessment of banks in Kuwait. Service dimensions evaluated include reliability, speed, product quality, value, location, staff quality, call center and website. The Index also rates overall satisfaction, loyalty and comparison to an ideal.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, GM-Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We aim to reach the highest level of customer satisfaction by ensuring we provide unique and advanced banking products and services that meet the needs and expectations of our customers.”

Al-Othman noted that before launching and products or services, NBK conducts multiple studies and surveys using scientific methodology and data analysis to ensure that they satisfy the needs of its customers while implementing the most advanced standards available globally.

“Our strategy for digital transformation, specifically our excellence in digital services and solutions, has significantly contributed to increasing customer satisfaction with our service and enriching their banking experience,” he added.

Al-Othman pointed out that during 2021, NBK introduced many new advanced banking services and enhancements to its digital channels, especially NBK Mobile Banking, in addition to providing an exceptional rewards program featuring exclusive draws and valuable prizes.

During the year 2021, NBK launched a variety of high-quality banking products and services that gained the trust of customers, focusing on advanced payment solutions and digital services through the updates of NBK Mobile Banking App and NBK Online Banking, as customers showed an increasing reliance on these channels for their banking transactions over the past period.

