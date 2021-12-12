PHOTO
- Al-Mutawaa: The training comes in line with NBK’s strategy to upgrade its infrastructure to accommodate the digital future of payment systems
As part of its continuous strides to support its human resources by qualify them with the best training programs that enhance their skills, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), in partnership with SWIFT, has organized a training program for the employees of Funds Transfer Department on the ISO 20022 Standard for Financial and Payment Messages, which is the standard of choice for all next generation Instant Payment systems.
On this occasion, Mr. Abdullah Al-Mutawaa, AGM-Group Operations at National Bank of Kuwait said: “In line with NBK’s belief in the importance of training and development as a key investment, the bank has tied up with SWIFT to provide training aiming to upskill Funds Transfer Department SME’s on the ISO 20022 and CBPR+ Standards, which are the latest international financial messaging standards.”
“NBK is one of the first banks to train employees on the ISO 20022 Standard, which is the new global standard for payment systems, given its numerous benefits including improving payment automation, enabling a consistent data model across the entire payment chain, and maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements,” he mentioned.
The training aimed to create expertise within the team to adapt to and seamlessly handle any system and process changes expected from the new Standard, as well as to combine the benefits of the new Standard to drive other automations that impacts the payments area. In addition, the program sought to create a seed team that will be utilized for training other departments within the bank that may be impacted as a result of this change, he added.
Al-Mutawaa pointed out that the ISO 20022 Standard enables carrying rich and structured remittance information, party details and regulatory reporting, noting that the high-quality data it can provide will boost anti-money laundering and anti-fraud controls.
The training program comes in line with NBK’s plans and strategy towards developing and upgrading its infrastructure to accommodate the digital future of payment systems, while applying the highest standards of efficiency and security. He explained that NBK’s adoption of this Standard reflects its commitment to support innovation and digital transformation, relying on the implementation of the latest solutions and advanced technology to provide top-notch services that are on par with international standards, he noted.
NBK pays paramount attention to developing the capabilities of its employees, harnessing all its resources to progress their career by providing top-notch training and development programs, in cooperation with the most reputable educational institutions around the world. In addition, it consistently supports its employees in building their careers within the bank, believing that its sustained successful transformation depends on talent quality and diversity. In recent challenging times, efficient workforce proved to make a difference, acting as a strategic pillar of the bank’s strategy and ambitious plans for the future.
