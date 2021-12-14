Al-Ablani: Our employees are our most valuable resource, and we invest heavily in developing their professional capabilities and skills

In line with its strategy to develop employees professionally in cooperation with specialized international institutions, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) celebrated the graduation of a new batch of trainees from the “Moody's Credit Curriculum Program - Intermediate Level” organized in partnership with the international credit rating agency, Moody's Analytics, for the 5th year in a row.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of NBK – Kuwait, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq, Deputy CEO of NBK – Kuwait, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, GM-Consumer Banking Group, Mr. Parkson Cheong - Group Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Pradeep Handa, GM – Foreign Corporate, Oil and Trade Finance Group, Mr. Ahmed Bourisly, GM – Corporate Banking Group, as well as other executives from the bank.

The program was held remotely and through Moody’s E-Learning platform over a period of four months, covering various topics such as; Intermediate Credit Analysis, Credit Structuring & Documentation, Relationship Excellence & Negotiation Skills, as well as Effective Planning & Execution Skills.

A total of 45 participants (Both male and female) from various departments including Consumer Banking Group, Corporate Banking Group, Risk Management Group, International Banking Group, and Foreign Corporate, Oil and Trade Finance Group. The participants were divided across 2 cohorts.

On the occasion of graduating the newest batch, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources commented, “Moody’s Credit Curriculum Program embodies NBK’s belief that growth is only attainable through developing the skills of its human resources. Therefore, we encourage our employees to boost their capabilities and help them develop their career by providing training and development programs in cooperation with the most prestigious global institutions.”

Al-Ablani added: “NBK invests heavily in its employees, regarding them as its most valuable resource, by providing the best training programs and workshops to enhance their skills in the areas of leadership, implementation of strategies, change management and innovation to keep pace with the rapid developments in the banking industry.”

Thanks to its diversified environment and remarkable opportunities, NBK is the favorite private sector employer for experienced and competent talents, as reflected in the quality of products and services provided by the bank to its customers, he emphasized.

“In line with our comprehensive strategy to improve the employee’s learning experience, Training and Development Department of Group Human Resources strives to utilize advanced technology to make E-Learning more appealing and effective for all employees, Al-Ablani explained.

“We live in a continuously changing environment that is full of challenges, which requires our employees to be more flexible and capable of continuous development. Therefore, a long time ago, we changed the traditional idea of training and focused more on the concept of “Accelerated Learning” with the aim of enhancing the skills of our employees throughout their career,” he concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Moody’s is one of the best and oldest financial corporations specializing in economic research, financial analysis and evaluation of private and government institutions in terms of strength, financial position and creditworthiness.

