NBK Academy recently welcomed the 26th wave, the first in 2022, of newly hired employees who have successfully met the admission criteria of this intensive program specifically designed for Kuwaiti fresh university graduates.

The NBK Academy program, launched 13 years ago, has been supporting NBK’s strategy to solicit and recruit national cadres, by developing and qualifying Kuwaiti fresh graduates to start their career in the banking sector.

The welcome ceremony of the new trainees was attended by Mr. Faisal Al-Hamad, Faisal Al-Hamad, CEO - Global Wealth Management at National Bank of Kuwait – Kuwait, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources, Mr. Mohamed Al-Othman, GM- Consumer Banking Group, Mr. Ahmed Bourisly, GM – Corporate Banking Group, Mr. Mohammed Al-Kharafi, GM – Head of Group Operations, in addition to several officials from Training and Development division at the bank.

The ceremony was organized following all precautionary measures including social distancing for the safety of all.

The program will host 16 participants for a period of 5 months, covering various areas of the banking business including: banking principles, risk management, financial accounting, marketing, negotiation, consumer and commercial lending, in addition to creativity, innovation and design thinking training.

On this occasion, Najla Al-Sager, Head of Talent Management, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “NBK Academy’s training content undergoes continuous enhancements as per the latest international research and studies in the banking sector and management science.”

“The Academy’s training program trainees’ will be rotating between different departments in the Bank to ensure they develop better understanding of the functions of those departments, with the aim of upskilling them in all the areas of the banking business,” she added.

Al-Sager mentioned that for the first time, the Academy is witnessing the launch of the “Innovation Project Challenge”, which is an incubator aiming to stimulate the trainees’ creativity and abilities to develop innovative solutions for the various areas they are trained on in the Academy. In an advanced stage of this project, the participants will present their projects and innovative ideas and present them the Bank’s executive management who will select the best ideas to reward, implement and develop.

NBK Academy reflects NBK’s vision to support sustainable human capital development as one of its top strategic priorities and a shared responsibility between the various governmental institutions and the private sector.

The Academy was inaugurated in 2008 with the aim of paving the way for Kuwaiti fresh university graduates to join the banking sector. It provides graduates with the best training programs developed in cooperation with leading international institutions and universities to meet the demands of the labor market.

-Ends-

