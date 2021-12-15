PHOTO
National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC announced today that it won the coveted award “Best Bank in Terms of Digital Banking Services for the year 2021” from the World Union of Arab Bankers (WUAB) for the NBFX Platform.
Earlier this year, NBF launched its electronic trading platform NBFX, expanding its digital offerings to include a bespoke digital experience for customers to manage and hedge their treasury requirements in both conventional and Shariah-compliant methods.
Commenting on winning this prestigious award, Vince Cook NBF’s CEO, said: “As one of the preferred financial partners for businesses and customers in the UAE, we have built our product strategy around digitising the customer experience where it makes sense, leveraging these new technologies to enable our customers to better navigate the changing market conditions and transact in the fastest, most convenient manner. Winning this award for the launch of NBFX platform is a further testament to these ongoing efforts.”
The Arab Banks Awards & Commendations of Excellence event, held by the WUAB, recognises and celebrates the achievements of banks and financial institutions that stand out in terms of innovation and excellence.
The WUAB is a prestigious Arab forum of more than 500 bankers from the region and around the world, offering a platform for communication, networking, and knowledge exchange for professionals of the banking industry.
About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:
Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’a compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.
NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s with a stable outlook; and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 (of which 1 is an electronic banking service unit) across the UAE.
