PHOTO
Dubai : National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC announced the graduation of 20 UAE National’s in the technology field from the NBF Technology Academy programme which was launched in 2021.
The NBF Technology Academy, in collaboration with PWC’s Academy Middle East and with the support of a professional team of industry experts and trainers, developed the program for the students. During a period of 6 months, various training courses provided to graduates with opportunities to learn, explore, and share their innovative ideas, in addition to equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their career aspirations.
In line with National Bank of Fujairah's commitment of supporting Emirati talent, 14 graduates of the program were offered positions at the bank in Information Technology Management Systems Development Management, Customer Experience and Platform Development, and Risk Management, while the others joined other institutions in the Fujairah Government.
-Ends-
About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:
Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’a compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.
NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC, and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s with a negative outlook; and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 (of which 1 is an electronic banking service unit) across the UAE.
For further information, please contact:
Strategic Marketing and Communications Department
E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.