Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab and Saudi Arabia announced an agreement with Namaa AlMunawara whereby the latter is nominated as the Entrepreneurship Knowledge Partner of the MITEF Startup Competition in Saudi and Arab world 2021-2022.
Organized & supported by Bab Rizq Jameel & Community Jameel Saudi, this year’s edition will be held under the patronage and supervision of the Governorate of Madinah Region.
Namaa AlMunawara partnered with the event as part of its mission to promote economic development with social impact, while serving as a gateway to governmental and private sector programs to empower entrepreneurs and generate sustainable projects and jobs in Al Madinah region.
On this occasion, Saleh Akhtar, CEO of Namaa AlMunawara, said: “Namaa is the executive arm of the AlMunawara Endowment, a non-profit endowment company that focuses on economic and social development, promotes entrepreneurship culture and empowerment in the labor market through innovative and effective solutions in the Al Madinah region. And based on its commitment to expand the production base and create sustainable commercial entities, Namaa has been interested to become the entrepreneurship Knowledge partner of the MITEF Startup competition, the Arab world's largest competition that supports startups”.
“Today is another starting point that takes us to new and great levels in line with our ambitions and aspirations to be a real addition to the development journey, to make a difference, and to be the best choice for directing young people to the better, so as to achieve the ultimate goal of making Namaa AlMunawara a growth driver in Al Madinah and a supporter of its people and visitors", he added.
Mohammed Abdulgaffar, General Manager of Entrepreneurship and Social Initiatives at Community Jameel Saudi Arabia commented: “This edition of the MITEF Startup Competition in Saudi and the Arab world has distinguished partners joining the competition for the first time, including our valued partners from Al Madinah region such as Namaa AlMunawara. We have selected Al Madinah region to highlight it as a prime hub for digital innovation and a destination of choice for entrepreneurship and innovators in the Kingdom. In this year's edition, we will welcome more than 6,000 participants from different backgrounds and nationalities to establish
one of the largest entrepreneurial and technological event in the Kingdom under the patronage of the Governorate of Al Madinah Region in February 2022."
The closing ceremony will be held at the King Salman International Convention Centre on February 23, 2022 and will also feature the Start Smart Conference and the Startup Investment Forum (SIF) for this year. Three winners from each track will be selected and announced during the closing award ceremony.
