Dubai: Following the announcement of the Dubai Can initiative from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Nakheel, world-leading master developer, marked its participation in the city-wide initiative, by allocating free drinking water stations across Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall and Dragon Mart, to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles.

With the aim to transform the Emirate into a leading sustainable destination, the free Dubai Can fountains across the three Nakheel destinations contain filtered and desalinated water, to further encourage visitors and residents to carry refillable water bottles throughout their day.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel said: “We are proud to take part in this forward-thinking initiative to safeguard the environment and promote sustainability. As part of our commitment to this city-wide movement, we have populated some of our key destinations with water stations to encourage the use of refillable water bottles. At Nakheel, we recognize the importance of implementing small acts that pave the way for bigger outcomes, and we will continue to dedicate our efforts to instill a culture of conscious and sustainable living across our assets.”

For more information, please visit www.nakheelmall.ae, www.westbeach.ae and www.dragonmart.ae.

About Nakheel

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, accommodate nearly 300,000 people and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Dragon City, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Warsan Village, International City and Deira Islands – a new destination for tourism, living and leisure at Dubai’s oldest, most traditional trading hub.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to The Pointe, featuring the world’s largest fountain, The Palm Fountain, as well as Nakheel Mall, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, Palm West Beach, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart, Souk Al Marfa and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Souk Warsan and Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, ibis Styles Dragon Mart, Premier Inn Dragon Mart, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, Veneto and International City.

(www.nakheel.com)

