Riyadh, KSA: In a step that promotes its presence in the Kingdom’s auto industry, Najm for Insurance Services has announced its participation in the Saudi International Motor Festival (AutoVille) as its exclusive insurance sponsor. Organized by the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA) as part of the 32 Riyadh events, the festival will run from the 8th to the 14th of January 2022, at Dirab Park in Riyadh.
Recognizing the event’s significance on the international level and supporting it through its sponsorship, Najm contributes to strengthening the Kingdom's global position in attracting and hosting the most exciting sports and entertainment events and promoting the role of non-oil sectors in driving the national economy and enhancing the quality of life in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
By sponsoring the event, Najm also spreads essential awareness regarding traffic and driving safety and highlights the importance of adhering to safe driving rules and meeting the necessary conditions that ensure public safety especially at motorsports events such as rally races, encouraging all motorsports enthusiasts and amateurs to engage in such activities only at their designated motorsports arenas and whilst adhering to the highest standards of precaution and safety. The company emphasized its commitment to its mission in raising awareness of the importance of traffic safety and adhering to the rules of safe driving to improve the Kingdom's global ranking in this area.
Held in an arena that spans 1.7 million square meters, AutoVille is the largest motorsports event in the Middle East, attracting more than 100 international brands from the auto industry and featuring numerous entertainment activities, live shows, and concerts. In addition to the most adrenaline-inducing races and drifting shows performed by some of the most famous local and international drivers, the event showcases all kinds of cars including classic, modern, and super cars, along with their accessories and the most advanced technological features in the field. Coming from all over the Kingdom and abroad, more than 250,000 visitors are expected to attend the festival.
