Riyadh, KSA: Living up to its promise to support the Kingdom’s drive towards digital transformation and develop the Saudi insurance ecosystem to meet future needs, Najm for Insurance Services has inked an MoU with Unifonic, a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions. The MoU unlocks collaboration opportunities between the two parties to improve customer experience and cloud computing platform services.

According to this agreement, Unifonic will provide its cloud computing tools and products to deploy a unified cloud platform to promote Najm’s strategy of fixing and building the core of business performance in order to achieve the insurance ecosystem digital transformation in pursuit of the best customer experience.

Commenting on this agreement, Mr. Abdullah Al-Khalaf, Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Najm for Insurance Services said, “Najm is leapfrogging into full digitization of the auto insurance sector across the Kingdom to keep pace with the global market trends. To this end, we aspire to position the Saudi insurance sector at the forefront worldwide and transform it into a benchmark at the local and regional levels. Our partnership will foster cooperation and help us explore the opportunities provided by Unifonic’s services, especially in terms of providing the best customer journey through a set of communication and interaction solutions, voice recognition, and other services. Deploying Unifonic’s solutions underscores Najm’s vision to provide the best customer experience within an integrated digital environment and automated services that fulfill the customers' requirements and aspirations in parallel with enhancing efficiency and productivity within a comprehensive framework that guarantees information and data security.”

In this regard, Mr. Ibrahim Al-Muhaimidi, Vice President and Managing Director of Unifonic, KSA, said, “We are very pleased to partner with Najm for Insurance Services, and we look ahead to achieve a breakthrough in the digital services in the insurance sector. Unifonic will consolidate all its innovative digital solutions in the fields of cloud computing to assist Najm to carve its path as a leading and influential entity in the insurance services sector across the Kingdom and the region. Unifonic’s partnership with Najm is a step forward that will provide a wonderful and integrated digital experience for the customers of Najm, and thereby contribute to improving the quality and speed of services provided to the customers on the roads of the Kingdom. This collaboration emphasizes our vision of facilitating communication between our partners and their customers, and empowering our partners to keep pace with the tremendous technical and digital development in cloud computing."

Focusing on a customer-first strategy, Najm endeavors to provide high-end services to its customers through a diversified portfolio of innovative and advanced digital products and services. Najm has recently announced it has been awarded the ISO 20000-1 certification for IT service management. This certification demonstrates the company’s commitment to building and developing a sustainable information technology service management system, thereby ensuring a high level of service quality and customer satisfaction.

