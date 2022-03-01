Following the announcement on 20 February 2022 by Nahdi Medical Company (“Nahdi” or “the Company”), the largest retail pharmacy chain and fast-growing omnihealth platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (“KSA” or “Saudi Arabia”), of its intention to float 30% of its share capital to the public, the Company announces today the price range for the Initial Public Offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) as well as the commencement of the institutional book-building period. The approved red herring prospectus containing the full details of the Offering has also been published on 21 February 2022.

Confirmation of Offer Details

The price range for the Offering has been set between SAR 119 and SAR 131 per share (the “Price Range”).

The Offering is comprised of 39,000,000 existing ordinary shares of the Company to be sold by the current shareholders (the “Offer Shares”).

The total Offering size is expected to be between SAR 4,641 million (USD 1,238 million) and SAR 5,109 million (USD 1,362 million), implying a market capitalization at listing between SAR 15,470 million (USD 4,125 million) and SAR 17,030 million (USD 4,541 million).[1]

Immediately following listing, the Company is expected to have a free float of 30% of the entire issued share capital of the Company.

The IPO will comprise an offer of 39,000,000 Offer Shares to Participating Parties entitled to participate in the book-building process (“Participating Parties”) in accordance with the CMA Instructions on Book-Building and Allocation of Shares in Initial Public Offerings, including non-resident qualified foreign financial institutions in accordance with the Rules for Qualified Foreign Financial Institutions Investment in Listed Securities.

Following the completion of the Institutional Tranche, the Offer Shares will also be offered to Saudi Arabian nationals, foreign residents in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and GCC nationals (“Individual Investors”). Initially, 100% of the Offer Shares will be provisionally allocated to the Participating Parties. This may be reduced to 35,100,000 Offer Shares (representing 90% of the total Offer Shares) depending on the level of demand by Individual Investors. The final number of Offer Shares allocated to the Participating Parties will be accordingly adjusted based on subscription from Individual Investors.

The Offer Shares to Participating Parties will be made as follows: Participating Parties registered in the Kingdom may submit a Bid Form or may apply for subscription electronically to the Bookrunners by email during the Book-Building Period, and in accordance with the bidding guidelines communicated by the Financial Advisors and Bookrunners. The Bid Form will be made available by the Joint Financial Advisors and Bookrunners. Additionally, Participating Parties registered in the Kingdom must complete the Participating Parties Subscription Form after the allocation of Offer Shares based on the number of Offer Shares that is provisionally allocated to them. Participating Parties not registered in the Kingdom may apply for subscription with the Bookrunners, telephonically or electronically, without the need to complete and sign a Bid Form. These Participating Parties must complete the Subscription Form for Participating Parties after the allocation of Offer Shares based on the number of Offer Shares allocated to them.

The Offer Shares to Individual Investors will be made as follows: Individual Investors are required to fill and submit a Retail Subscription Form. Individual Investors who have participated in recent initial public offerings in the Kingdom can also subscribe through the internet, telephone banking or automated teller machines ("ATMs") of any of the Receiving Agents branches that offer any or all such services to its customers, provided that the following requirements are satisfied: (i) the Retail Investor must have a bank account at a Receiving Agent which offers such services and (ii) there have been no changes in the personal information or data of the Retail Investor since such person's subscription in the last initial public offering.

Substantial shareholders who own 5% or more of the Shares and comprise Al Nahdi Holding Company and SEDCO Holding (the “Substantial Shareholders”) may not dispose of any of their Shares for a period of 6 months, and the Company may not list additional Shares on the Saudi Exchange for a period of 6 months, in each case from the date on which trading of the Company’s Shares commences on the Saudi Exchange.

With respect to the Offering, the Company appointed HSBC Saudi Arabia and SNB Capital as Joint Financial Advisors, Bookrunners, and Underwriters. The Company also appointed SNB Capital to act as Lead Manager.

Saudi National Bank (SNB), Riyad Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi British Bank (SABB) and Arab National Bank have been appointed as receiving agents (collectively, the “Receiving Agents”).

[1] FX Rate: USD/SAR 3.75

For more information, including the Prospectus, please visit the Capital Market Authority website www.cma.org.sa or the Nahdi Medical Company website https://www.nahdi.sa

