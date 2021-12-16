Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – MYCRANE, the world’s first digital platform for the search and selection of cranes – has announced the appointment of an exclusive pan-India franchisee.



The free-to-use MYCRANE service will be operated in India by Mumbai-based Sahil Freight Express Pvt Ltd. Established in 1986, the company has extensive experience in the freight and logistics sector.



As an exclusive distributor for Scheurle in the past, Sahil was responsible for introducing the manufacturer’s globally-renowned SPMTs, modular platform trailers and semi-trailers to the Indian market. In addition, Sahil has handled a number of heavy lift projects, and was the pioneer in establishing the concept of NVOCC/ LCL (less-than-container-load) consolidation as a service provided by freight forwarders in India.



The franchise partnership agreement was signed at Expo 2020 Dubai, currently taking place in the United Arab Emirates, by MYCRANE founder and director Andrei Geikalo and Suhail Shaikh, the chairman and managing director of Sahil Freight Express Pvt Ltd.



Andrei Geikalo said: “India has one of the fastest digitising economies in the world, as well as a very positive outlook for the Indian cranes and construction sector, so we are delighted to be opening the MYCRANE service in the country.



“In Sahil Freight, we have the right partners who have a proven track record of introducing new products and services to the market. I have no doubt MYCRANE will be a big success in India.”



The crane market in India is expected to grow strongly in the coming years. The ongoing expansion of roads and metro railways and the routine maintenance and upgrading of oil refineries, cement and power plants are all driving demand for cranes.



Suhail Shaikh, the chairman and managing director of Sahil Freight Express Pvt Ltd, comments: “While the crane market is expected to be very strong in the coming years, it remains a fact that the majority of the rental equipment market in India is dominated by smaller, informal players.



“MYCRANE therefore has a huge opportunity to make life easier for those seeking crane rental services, by connecting them with a wide range of reliable equipment providers who have been thoroughly vetted by our team.



“We are excited about the journey ahead and look forward to getting to work in the Indian market.”



MYCRANE operates on a franchise basis and enquiries are welcomed from entrepreneurs who are interested in operating the service in their home markets.



-Ends-

About MYCRANE



The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing users to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered crane providers.



Already operational in Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, MYCRANE has been developed by seasoned industry executive Andrei Geikalo, a former commercial director at heavy lift specialist Mammoet.



For the first time, customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling suppliers or making multiple offline requests.



The service, operated in countries around the world by a network of local franchisees supported by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, offers cranes with a capacity of between 6 and 750 tonnes.



Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, the innovative MYCRANE platform has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and equipment rental companies.



Besides the lifting services search, MYCRANE offers a number of other tools for the crane industry, including a Marketplace to advertise used equipment, rigging equipment, spare parts and auxiliaries, plus industry vacancies.



Consultancy services, such as engineering for heavy lift projects, are offered on a truly independent basis, meaning clients are presented with a full range of solutions and service providers from the whole of the market, and the most cost-effective solution.



MYCRANE has also commenced the testing of a new, universally accessible crane selection tool which will be offered to the lifting industry at no cost. MYCRANE Selector will allow users to quickly and easily identify what crane should be used, as well as the crane’s capacity and optimum configuration.



For more information, please contact MYCRANE via:

Luke King, Prospect Communications Services Ltd

luke@prospectcomms.co.uk

MYCRANE via: info@my-crane.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021