Dubai - Malaysia Healthcare will be showcasing its excellence in healthcare service delivery during Week 14 of Expo 2020 Dubai. From 2nd– 8th January 2022, expo participants can visit the Malaysia Pavilion to discover Malaysia’s strengths as the Fertility and Cardiology Hubs of Asia, Cancer Care Centre of Excellence, and Hepatitis C Treatment Hub of Asia, showcased by participating leading private healthcare institutions, Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara, TMC Fertility and Women’s Specialist Centre, as well as Pharmaniaga, Malaysia’s largest pharmaceutical company.

“We look forward to showcase Malaysia’s healthcare offerings which are of world-class quality, easily accessible, and competitively affordable during Expo 2020 Dubai. As a leading global healthcare destination, Malaysia is committed to accommodate and adapt to the ever-changing healthcare traveler needs, allowing them peace of mind as they receive their treatment in a safe and trusted destination,” said Mohd Daud Mohd Arif, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC).

“With the launch of Malaysia as the Destination for Hepatitis C treatment in November 2021, Malaysia is poised to offer access to an affordable and efficacious treatment solution for those who require timely, accessible, and affordable treatment. Malaysia Healthcare is glad to pave the way in offering quality treatment options to healthcare travellers,” he continued.

During the five days, networking opportunities will be available, with Malaysia Healthcare leaders present from various segments of the healthcare travel value chain, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, facilitators, technology solution providers and policy makers. Participants can also discover and build collaborative opportunities with Malaysian digital start-ups which will be showcased during the Digital Health Investment Dialogue.

To strengthen its aims of enhancing the current healthcare travel ecosystem and overall patient experience via the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Industry Blueprint 2021-2025, MHTC will be sealing two partnerships with the International Assistance SdnBhd (IASB) and HADID International Services to further promote Malaysia Healthcare’s offerings in the Middle East and other global markets.

Expo participants can visit the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai from 2nd– 8th January 2022. Tofind out more about the Malaysian Pavilion, including the e-pavilion, experience a 360-degree virtual tour, and access the digital directory, please log on to https://bit.ly/3J64sbc.

Media personnel who are interested to visit the Malaysia Pavilion can register at the following link: https://bit.ly/3mrRXx6.

-Ends-

For media enquiries:

Alaa Abdulwahed, Managing Director, Media Hub Connection SdnBhd

alaa@aswaqpress.com

Vanessa Tan, Public Relations and Corporate Communication, Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

vanessa.tan@mhtc.org.my

ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021