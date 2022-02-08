“​​Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife” said the writer Khalil Gibran and this is exactly what the Israel pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai will be providing, through unforgettable nights of Middle East infusion music. The Israel Pavilion will kick start its cultural performances agenda with the Malabi Tropical who play tropical Caribbean music infused with middle eastern gypsy melodies. The concert is set to take place at the pavilion on the 8th of February, 2022 at 6:00PM and the 9th of February, 2022 at 7:00PM.

On the 13th and the 14th of February, Quarter to Africa, the uplifting Ethno-Jazz Funk ensemble is set to perform at the pavilion at 6:30PM. Among the highlights of their performance will be their latest Arabic Yemenite hit "Habib Hbab" which already boasts 250,000 views a month since its release.

The main event in February will be the performance of The Jerusalem East and West Orchestra who are set to play in the Amphitheatre at EXPO2020 Dubai on the 16th of February, 2022 at 6:00PM.

The Jerusalem East and West Orchestra is well known for playing popular middle eastern songs. The Orchestra is one of the most ethnically diverse in the world, but what you will find in common between its members is a shared passion for their music. A stunning symphony of worlds colliding to create some of the most famous orchestral shows on earth.

The performance will be led by Maestro Tom Cohen, who also composed the music for Israel’s pavilion and has audiences dancing and cheering at the must-see 360 degree show at the pavilion. Also participating in the performance are globally renowned, international musicians; Eliyahu Avikzar on the qanun which traces its origins to a stringed Assyrian instrument from the Old Assyrian Empire, specifically from the nineteenth century BC in Mesopotamia. Faddel Mane on the Arab violin, Elias Vakeela on the historical oud, a short-neck, lute-type, pear-shaped, fretless, stringed instrument. Idit Minzer on the trumpet, Adi Gigi on the bass guitar and Orly Shapira on the cello. So, join us to enjoy popular songs from Um Khalthoum, Abdel Halim Hafez, Fayrouz and many more for nights to remember by the Israel pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai!

About the Israeli Pavilion

Designed without walls, for maximum openness, attendees of Expo 2020 and beyond are invited to the Israel pavilion. Israel is a place of innovation, offering a vision and horizon in dealing with the challenges of humanity. The pavilion has an emphasis on challenges such as; agriculture, water, medicine, communications and cyber issues. The pavilion will showcase its open and diverse society that provides equal rights to all its inhabitants, it is a society that respects different people and cultures and is a recognised and respected state among participating nations.

