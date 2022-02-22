Abu Dhabi - Mubadala Investment Has agreed to invest $350 million in Princeton Digital Group, Singapore-based Asia's leading data center company.

Founded in 2017, Princeton Digital Group is a leading data center operator in Asia with a wide presence in Asia's leading digital economies.

This funding round will enable Princeton Digital to establish itself as a leading operator of data centers in Asian countries including China, India, Singapore, Japan and Indonesia, accelerating its expansion plans to other markets in Asia.

Khalid Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Investments and Infrastructure, said: "As one of the world's leading sovereign funds, we are delighted to be the main investor in Princeton Digital Group and to conclude this partnership to support its growth. Princeton Digital Group is a leading data center infrastructure platform operating in an attractive market and meeting the growing demand from Asia's large-scale computing sector and digital economies. We look forward to working with the Group's management team to take advantage of long-term growth opportunities, enhance value and support the development of digital infrastructure in Asia as a key contributor to economic progress."

Rango Salgami, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Princeton Digital Group, said: "We are delighted to enter Mubadala as an investor in Princeton Digital Group along with Warberg Pincus and the Ontario Teachers Fund. Mubadala has a proven track record of long-term investment successes and extensive digital infrastructure experience, making it an ideal partner for us as we continue to expand our business. We are also proud of the trust that Warberg Pincus and the Ontario Teachers Fund have placed in the Princeton Digital Group.

Ben Chan, Senior Managing Director, Asia Pacific at the Ontario Teachers Fund, said: "Since our first investment in Princeton Group, we have recognized the group's leadership potential and capabilities in implementing a unique business strategy and focusing on value enhancement. We are delighted to invest again in this group to accelerate its growth, and we look forward to partnering with Mubadala and Warberg Pincus in this initiative."

"Princeton Group has outstanding leadership capabilities, and we are delighted to continue our partnership and efforts to advance the group's progress, and are confident that it will benefit from this partnership, which will transform the nature of the group's business and projects," said Ellen Ng, Managing Director of Warberg Pincus.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022