Dubai – UAE: Mubadala Health, the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company, today announced its foray into the provision of healthcare services in Dubai. The expansion of Mubadala Health into Dubai is in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOHAP).

Mubadala Health is committed to a significant investment in Dubai’s healthcare sector, starting with the opening of an advanced stand-alone day surgery and medical facility in Jumeirah in Q3 2022. The growth of Mubadala Health's presence in Dubai is aligned with the broader strategic collaboration plans between DHA and Mubadala Health over the coming years.

The announcement was made during the visit of H.E. AbdulRahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, UAE’s Minister of Health & Prevention, and HE Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the DHA, to the Mubadala Health stand at the Arab Health Congress and Exhibition 2022, which is taking place between January 24 – 27 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Al Owais and Al Ketbi were received by Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health, in the presence of senior MOHAP and DHA officials and Mubadala Health executives.

HE AbdulRahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, lauded Mubadala Health’s plan to expand the umbrella of its leading projects in a bid to provide an integrated and world-class healthcare network in the country.

“Mubadala Health’s plan will help achieve the common national goals of improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the UAE health sector, and consolidating the country’s position as a leading destination for innovative health care, something which will reflect positively on realizing the sustainable development goals,” the minister said.

Al Owais emphasized that the ministry will spare no effort to support any fruitful cooperation among health authorities in line with the directives of the wise leadership, which seeks to provide advanced solutions that meet the current and future needs of health care based on an integrative and pioneering approach that brings together experiences, competencies and a record of achievements.

The minister was briefed on the projects and initiatives showcased by Mubadala Health at the Arab Health, commending their ongoing efforts to improve health care services provided to patients, adopt innovative solutions, enhance cooperation within the health sector and build global partnerships that would better the level of clinical services and provide the best health care to everyone.

HE Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the DHA, said that Dubai’s global position, the exceptional investment opportunities it offers, and the enormous potential it possesses, are factors that have led to Dubai becoming a preferred destination for investors, especially in the healthcare sector, which today encompasses state-of-the-art hospitals and medical centers both in the private and public sector.

He stressed that the DHA is continuing to strengthen Dubai’s healthcare network through cooperation with organizations in the private healthcare sector, and that such partnerships support the DHA’s aim to provide the highest quality of accessible and specialized patient-centered care.

His Excellency added that the integration of the government and private healthcare sectors in Dubai has created positive competition between medical facilities, providing patients with more extensive treatment options and enhanced access to high-quality healthcare services.

He concluded that Mubadala Health's announcement of its expansion in Dubai represents an important addition to Dubai’s healthcare system.

Al Ketbi congratulated Mubadala Health, its leadership, and all its employees, on the milestone announcement, and expressed how it supports the DHA’s aspiration to provide medical services that exceed customer expectations.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health, commented, “We are honored to collaborate with the DHA to further expand in the Emirate of Dubai, and we appreciate the support we have received from the Ministry of Health & Prevention. We have an ambitious plan to extend our geographical footprint across the region and today’s announcement represents a major step towards this goal. Dubai has always been an attractive market for healthcare investors and we value the DHA’s support as we accelerate the development of our projects in Dubai.”

Al Nowais added, “Mubadala Health and the DHA share a common vision of providing community members and medical tourists with the highest standards of accessible, patient-centered specialized care. By leveraging our network, we will bring key physicians and experts from Mubadala Health’s renowned world-class hospitals and centers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, and others to Dubai. Our expansion plan will start with the opening of a stand-alone medical and surgical facility in Jumeirah area later this year. Through our expansion, the same level of care will be delivered closer to people living outside of Abu Dhabi, building on our continuous commitment to improve long-term health.”

“One of the UAE’s leadership directives for the next fifty years is prioritizing preventative healthcare in order to reduce the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and cancer. Our expansion plans in Dubai and other Emirates will support this vision by promoting preventive care, ensuring we provide world-class specialized health services to people across the UAE and visitors to our country,” concluded Al Nowais.

Located in Dubai’s Jumeirah area, the new 125,000 square-foot Mubadala Health facility will offer a wide range of in-demand specialties delivered by world-class physicians and medical experts from Mubadala Health assets, including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Healthpoint, and Amana Healthcare. Services will include gastroenterology, sleep medicine, ENT surgery for adults and pediatrics, rehabilitation, neurology, orthopedics, and respiratory medicine services, among others.

Scheduled to open in Q3 2022, the facility will be fitted with the latest medical equipment and advanced innovative technologies and is expected to serve patients from Dubai and the Northern Emirates, as well as medical tourists from around the world.

