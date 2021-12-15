On the occasion of the UAE's 50th anniversary, DAZ is paying homage the country by sending a positive message “Every Think is Possible” from the helipad of The St. Regis Abu Dhabi at Nation Towers

Abu Dhabi - Moroccan pop artist DAZ has just announced the completion of a major artistic work in Abu Dhabi today.

Entitled "Every Think is Possible", this pioneering 120x100 centimeters work will be painted live from the helipad of The St Regis Abu Dhabi at Nation Towers, which is the highest helipad in the Middle East and one of the highest in the world. DAZ also becomes the first artist to create a live painting at 225m height! This sensational work, based on a variety of medias, is directly inspired by the world of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

"This achievement is a message to women and men that every thought is possible and we just need to give ourselves the means to make it live in the best way possible... we must always give our thoughts a chance!", said DAZ.

Known for his subversive appropriation of iconic pop figures and his signature monochromatic technique, DAZ is not your average artist. The artist mixes pop art with controversial cultural messages. He invites viewers to reflect on society through his art, as he draws inspiration from life and the people he encounters. He also rearranges familiar subjects, especially through cartoon characters. DAZ is famous for his gigantic paintings with powerful colors. His works are halfway between street art and pop culture. DAZ's interest in street art began at the age of 8. Daz's popularity began with his first solo exhibition in Casablanca, where he sold out. Daz has subsequently participated in numerous exhibitions in Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and France. He was, for example, the first Moroccan artist to exhibit at the Carrousel du Louvre.

Following several activations at the helipad of The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Towers and to celebrate UAE’s 50th anniversary, Maria Tsiomou, Multi - property Director of Marketing and Communications, added: “It was such an honor to collaborate with Daz and achieve another great milestone together. With his passion for life and creative mind, we truly eco his message and dare to state we are here to support every think and every thought”.

-Ends-

