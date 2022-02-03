Dubai-UAE : The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has announced the closure of its Customer Happiness Center in Dubai as part of its efforts to digitize its services. The transfer of the center's services online, on smartphone application and via the call center on 600565554, will improve customer experience.

The move is part of the ministry’s efforts to support the objectives of the UAE mGovernment Initiative, and the government’s directives to digitize services and achieve the highest levels of efficiency.

The Ministry is one of the first federal entities to accelerate the pace of smart transformation and digitize its services as part of a clear national vision and to encourage customers to adopt smart services.

His Excellency Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary at MoIAT, said: “Moving our services online is in line with the government’s efforts to respond to changes swiftly with robust measures and innovative solutions and services available around the clock. The closing of the center is in line with the Principles of the 50, which aim to achieve digital, technological, and scientific excellence in the UAE to enhance its position as a hub for talents, companies, and investments.

“Digitizing the Customer Happiness Center’s services will streamline, simplify and enhance the customer journey. This aligns with the government’s strategy for smart and digital transformation, which ultimately serves national indicators and positions the UAE as the top country globally for smart services.”

His Excellency added: “Transferring services to digital and smart platforms is done in coordination with the Prime Minister’s Office. This ensures the highest levels of happiness and satisfaction for customers and helps make services more accessible.”

The ministry achieved a 90% customer happiness and satisfaction rate in 2021 and developed a weekly indicator to monitor customer satisfaction levels for online services to enhance them.

The ministry will endeavor to answer all questions about its services upgrade, with priority given to senior citizens and people of determination.

