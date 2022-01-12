Abu Dhabi : His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met yesterday with H.E. Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, at the Ministry of Finance (MoF)’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The meeting is within MoF’s commitment to strengthening the UAE's relations with various countries of the world, and regional and international financial institutions and organisations, and sought to discuss means of bolstering bilateral cooperation between both parties across various fields to achieve mutual benefit.

From the EU delegation, Mr. Gert Jan Koopman, Director General, Directorate General for Budget; Mr. Emil Paulsen, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to the UAE; Ms. Hanna Jahns, Member of the Commissioner’s Cabinet; Ms. Taina Sateri, Trade Counsellor at the EU Delegation; and Ms. Giulia Pietrangeli, Regional Advisor at the EU Delegation attended the meeting.

During the meeting, H.E. Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini welcomed H.E. Johannes Hahn and his accompanying delegation, and stressed on the importance of such meetings in strengthening cooperation ties between both parties. H.E. said: “The UAE works with regional and international institutions and organisations to take proactive measures to contribute to mitigating the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, stimulating recovery and supporting sustainable economic growth."

H.E. Johannes Hahn said: “I am grateful for a constructive and forward-looking meeting with UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs, H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini. We have discussed European Union NGEU Recovery Plan and investment opportunities related to EU issuance programme, especially green bonds. In order to implement ambitious priorities of the Paris Agreement, we need investments and sustainable financing opportunities.”

Presented during the meeting was the European Union’s ’Next Generation EU‘ programme, a temporary recovery instrument set up by the EU to support the economic recovery and build a greener, digital and more resilient future for the EU countries.

The meeting came as part of a visit by H.E. Johannes Hahn and his accompanying delegation to the UAE, during which he met a number of officials to strengthen bilateral relations and boost cooperation in areas of common interest.

