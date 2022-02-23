PHOTO
Islamabad : Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank (MMBL) showcased its digital banking initiatives and women’s access to financial services at the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020. President & CEO MMBL, Ghazanfar Azzam shared MMBL's efforts in promoting financial inclusion in an integral event at the Pakistan Pavilion, “Women of Pakistan: Leading a Change”, organized by the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP), an apex body of employers in Pakistan that spearheads the private sector in matters of employment, industrial relations, social and economic policy.
With a strong focus on facilitating SMEs and women through the provisioning of micro-loans and skill development opportunities, MMBL has been enabling entrepreneurs and business owners to generate sustainable income and substantiate their earnings.
MMBL's CEO briefed the participants about their customized women-focused financial products and services, financial literacy training offerings, and the impact they have created so far across the country, especially among rural-based low-income groups. MMBL's initiatives, Women Inspirational Network (WIN), and Humqadam for inclusion and enablement of persons with disabilities were particularly praised by the audience.
Speaking at the event, President & CEO MMBL, Ghazanfar Azzam thanked EFP for the opportunity to showcase MMBL’s work at such a prestigious platform. “Women empowerment remains an important strategic component of our overall business model because we believe we can amplify our impact through equal participation of women at all tiers. MMBL is committed to furthering the sustainable transformation of Pakistan’s economy through its digital banking services, which we believe cannot be achieved by excluding half of the population. Therefore, we will continue to empower, engage, train, and equip women to catalyze a well-grounded economic change at the grassroots level”, he added.
Ghazanfar Azzam also called for broad-based collaborative efforts at public and private sector levels to further promote the cause of women empowerment.
