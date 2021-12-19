♦ First project in the Middle East utilizing Advanced M701JAC model turbines

♦ The 2,400MW power plant, the largest in the UAE is scheduled to begin full commercial operation in 2023

United Arab Emirates – Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has shipped a total of three M701JAC gas turbines to the Fujairah F3 power plant in the UAE from its Takasago Machinery Works in Hyogo Prefecture. The plant will use an efficient combined cycle technology in the region and will be the largest natural gas fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) facility in the UAE, playing a crucial role in the country’s power generation sector, while also contributing to the GCC’s power grid.

The M701JAC is the world’s leading gas turbine with an efficiency greater than 64%, reliability of 99.6%, and the lowest carbon emissions per unit of power when used in combined cycle. Capable of operating on a mixture of up to 30 percent hydrogen and 70 percent natural gas, the turbines can be increased to 100 percent hydrogen in the future.

These generators will be the core facility for the natural gas-fired GTCC plant, owned and operated by Fujairah Power Company F3 LLC, a special purpose company (SPC) jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and Mubadala Investment Company, as well as Marubeni Corporation and Hokuriku Electric Power Company. The plant is being built by the South Korean firm Samsung C&T Corporation. This shipment comprises a total of three units ordered in 2020, that includes the core facilities of this newly constructed plant, along with auxiliary machinery and accessory equipment.

The JAC-Series gas turbines shipped for this project will be installed in a power generation plant being built in a coastal area of Fujairah (Qidfa), approximately 300km northeast of the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi. The plant will have a generation capacity of 2,400 megawatts (MW), the highest output ever for a gas- fired GTCC plant in the UAE. Full commercial operation is scheduled to commence in 2023.

Mitsubishi Power is also dispatching engineers to provide support until the start of commercial operations, and under a Long-Term Service Agreement (LTSA) for the project, will handle maintenance and repair of the generating facilities.

In June 2021, Mitsubishi Power expanded its operational footprint across EMEA with the establishment of a GTCC EMEA Business Unit headquartered in Dubai, UAE.

Commenting on this shipment, Khalid Salem, president of Mitsubishi Power MENA (Middle East & North Africa) and GTCC Business Unit Leader for EMEA, said: “Mitsubishi Power’s core expertise is providing reliable, innovative and environmentally friendly energy solutions to our customers. The establishment of our new business unit earlier this year enabled us to partner more closely across the value chain to offer high quality, reliable solutions that further support the rapid transformation of the region’s power supply and the Fujairah F3 project is testament to that.”

“This project is the first in the Middle East to utilize our advanced JAC-Series gas turbines. We are pleased that by supplying gas turbines that boast the world’s highest level of generating efficiency, we are meeting the UAE government’s expectations in achieving both a reduced environmental load and stable power supply, while contributing to the country’s sustainable economic growth,” he added.

Moving forward, Mitsubishi Power aims to demonstrate further, the impact of adopting high-efficiency, environment-friendly GTCC generating facilities, that contributes to the stable supply of power, essential for economic development across the globe, and the realization of a sustainable, decarbonized world.

